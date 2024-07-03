Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
03.07.2024 15:55:05

SeaStar Medical Says FDA Finalizes Quelimmune's Labeling

(RTTNews) - SeaStar Medical Holding Corp. (ICU) announced on Wednesday that the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research has finalized the final labeling for its Selective Cytopheretic Device for pediatric patients, Quelimmune.

This development enables the marketing of the therapeutic device in the U.S. under the Humanitarian Use Device or HUD designation for treating children weighing 10 kilograms or more with acute kidney injury and sepsis or septic condition requiring kidney replacement therapy.

Pediatric patients receiving treatment with Quelimmune are projected to undergo an average of seven daily therapy sessions, with the disposable device being replaced once every 24 hours.

The company anticipates initiating shipments of Quelimmune this month.

