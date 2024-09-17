Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems, and cloud connectivity service provider, announced that Raza Khan, product marketing director for Semtech and chief marketing officer of Mobile Optical Pluggable Alliance (MOPA), will present at the 50th European Conference on Optical Communications (ECOC) taking place in Frankfurt, Germany from September 22 to 26, 2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240916745597/en/

Semtech Explores Scalable Analog Path For 6G Fronthaul at ECOC 2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Latency variation in wireless fronthaul remains highly critical as carriers look to architect future wireless networks with 6G standardization already expected to start in 2025. Focused ecosystem efforts will be key to ensure a smooth rollout and that carriers can leverage existing infrastructure investments.

In his presentation on September 24, 2024 at 12:00 pm local time, "100G PAM4 Analog CDR for SFP112 modules – enabling 6G front haul architecture,” Mr. Khan will discuss an innovative, analog-based approach scalable to 100 Gbps PAM4 for 6G’s demanding architectures and beyond.

Semtech at ECOC 2024

Semtech’s demos in booth E37, MR21, MR22 will showcase solutions for datacenter, wireless, and PON. Meetings are by appointment only.

As a founding member of MOPA, Semtech is at the forefront of developing differentiated solutions to enable the MOPA community, as well as system vendor partners with a path forward for 6G architectures and beyond.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC) is a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems, and cloud connectivity service provider dedicated to delivering high-quality technology solutions that enable a smarter, more connected, and sustainable planet. Our global teams are committed to empowering solution architects and application developers to develop breakthrough products for the infrastructure, industrial and consumer markets. To learn more about Semtech technology, visit us at Semtech.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words "will” or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech’s or its management’s future plans, objectives or goals are "forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include those risk factors set forth in Semtech’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) on March 28, 2024 as such risk factors may be updated, amended or superseded from time to time by subsequent reports that Semtech files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Semtech assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech and the Semtech logo are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its subsidiaries.

SMTC-P

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240916745597/en/