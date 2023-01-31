Semtech Launches KVM Software Development Kit for BlueRiver®-based Platforms

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a high-performance semiconductor, Internet of Things (IoT) systems and Cloud connectivity service provider, announced the first Software Development Kit (SDK) to enable advanced software-based KVM applications using the BlueRiver® platform for Software Defined Video over Ethernet (SDVoE™).

New kit designed to advance Keyboard, Video & Mouse (KVM) switching applications for Software Defined Video over Ethernet (SDVoE™) (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Making the KVM software development kit freely available shows Semtech’s commitment to accelerating our customers product developments and adding KVM as an important application in the rapidly expanding SDVoE ecosystem for professional AV,” said Don Shaver, vice president of video products for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group. "Semtech expects to expand our KVM offering, adding advanced and innovative features to enable remote desktop, USB collaboration and touchscreen applications.”

Semtech’s KVM SDK provides source code as well as fully compiled examples that can be used as a reference model to develop a BlueRiver-based KVM server, designed to manage USB device routing and connectivity using BlueRiver-based endpoint devices and the SDVoE Control Server. The most basic function of a KVM server is to allow control, switching and management of multiple remote PCs or USB hosts via a single keyboard, display and mouse using standard Ethernet networks.

"Combined with the powerful BlueRiver AV Manager software tool, the KVM SDK takes Semtech’s available software solutions for Pro AV beyond just simple AV switching and distribution,” said Melissa Nolet, director of product management of video products for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group. "With the KVM SDK, our customers and development partners can quickly enable advanced KVM solutions for applications such as medical operating rooms, control rooms and interactive learning.”

Semtech’s KVM software development kit, including source code and compiled examples, is freely available for download via the mySemtech self-serve customer portal. For more information on Semtech’s BlueRiver platform, please visit here.

The KVM SDK 1.0 will be demonstrated along with the BlueRiver AV Manager software tool at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) taking place Jan. 31 - Feb. 3, 2023, in Barcelona, Spain. Register to attend here. To book a meeting with Semtech at the SDVoE Alliance® booth 5D200 at ISE, please contact Melissa Nolet at mnolet@semtech.com.

About Semtech’s BlueRiver® Platform

Semtech’s BlueRiver platform, brings the disruptive power of Ethernet to AV signal distribution, forever changing the dynamics of the Pro AV industry by allowing installers and OEMs to replace proprietary AV matrix switches with off-the-shelf Ethernet networks that deliver dramatically better price/performance, flexibility and scalability. The BlueRiver platform delivers a single programmable system on chip (SoC), which can be used to replace traditional AV/KVM extenders, matrix switchers, video wall controllers and windowing processors with a simple network of transmitters, receivers and off-the-shelf Ethernet switches. BlueRiver chipsets are the foundation of SDVoE technology offering near zero-latency, uncompressed 4K streaming over standard Ethernet with unique support for HDMI 2.0a and HDR. They also integrate high-fidelity video scaling, windowing and audio downmixing. For more information, visit www.semtech.com/products/professional-av/blueriver.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC) is a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems and Cloud connectivity service provider dedicated to delivering high quality technology solutions that enable a smarter, more connected and sustainable planet. Our global teams are dedicated to empowering solution architects and application developers to develop breakthrough products for the infrastructure, industrial and consumer markets. To learn more about Semtech technology, visit us at semtech.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

