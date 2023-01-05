Semtech’s LoRa® Devices and the LoRaWAN® Standard Optimize Smart Metering with Sindcon

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that Sindcon (Singapore) IoT Technology Pte Ltd, a provider of low power wide area network (LPWAN) Internet of Things (IoT) metering solutions, and IoT Kreasi Indonesia, an end-to-end IoT solution provider, have leveraged Semtech’s LoRa® devices and the LoRaWAN® standard for its battery-powered smart water and electricity meters. Use of LoRa devices and LoRaWAN streamline smart utilities operations for smart buildings.

For larger buildings with several tenants, manual metering can be a labor-intensive process and is prone to human error, resulting in unfair billing. Sindcon and IoT Kreasi Indonesia developed its battery-powered smart meters utilizing LoRaWAN to eliminate the manual energy and water meter reading process entirely. The smart meters further benefit from LoRaWAN connectivity for remote control of the water meters to open and close the water valve as needed.

"When designing our smart meters, reliability and constant connectivity where the key factors,” said Deyu Chen, CEO and co-founder of Sindcon. "The robustness of LoRaWAN helped us to achieve over 90% data success rate. In addition, its low power capabilities extend battery life of up to seven years.”

This deployment of water and electricity meters installed in tall buildings is typical of dense urban environments with over 20,000 habitants per km² proving that LoRaWAN can support high density while ensuring a remaining capacity to add other applications in future.

The success of the smart meters has been seen in the LLOYD apartment complex located in Indonesia that covers a total area of .045 per km² (4.5 Ha) with 27 towers. "Implementing LoRaWAN for the smart meter solutions was a key factor in the overall success of the LLOYD deployment,” said Aldi Kurniawan, CEO and co-founder of IoT Kreasi Indonesia. "Due to the improved billing transparency, LLOYD tenant satisfaction increased more than 50% and are now empowered to monitor their own utilities usage daily with no surprise bill at the end.”

"LoRaWAN is meeting the needs of the smart building segment,” said Marc Pégulu, vice president and general manager for Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. "Alongside Semtech’s LoRa devices, the ability to enable efficient and economical use of a building’s resources, while creating a safe and comfortable for its tenants, highlight Semtech’s commitment toward creating a smarter planet.”

