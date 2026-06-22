Sensex, Nifty Close Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Indian stock market, which snapped a five-day winning streak on Friday, rebounded and closed higher on Monday, lifted by gains in technology, healthcare and oil sectors.

The mood in the market remained positive amid reports of progress in US-Iran peace talks. Additionally, weak oil prices eased concerns about inflation.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up by 291.17 points or 0.38% at 77,094.07 after scaling a low of 77,160.67 and a high of 77,325.56 intraday.

The National Stock Exchange's Nifty50 settled with a gain of 89.80 points or 0.37% at 24,102.90. The index touched a high of 24,168.05 intraday.

IT stocks Tech Mahndra and Infosys gained 1.9% and 1.3%, respectively.

Among pharma stocks, Sun Pharma moved up 1.4%. Cipla and Dr Reddy's Laboratories gained 4.8% and 1.6%, respectively.

Oil stocks GAIL, Chennai Petro, Oil India, IGL, IOC and BPCL closed higher.

Index heavyweight Reliance Industries moved up 1.3%. BEL, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel gained 0.4%-1%.

Asian Paints shed about 2.1%. Titan, Power Grid Corporation, Trent, ITC and Eternal drifted down 0.5%-1.1%.

Data released by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday showed India's foreign exchange reserves declined by $9.99 billion to $671.63 billion during the week ended June 12, 2026, primarily due to a sharp fall in gold reserves.