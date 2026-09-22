Sensirion Launches SEN68, SEN69C Air Quality Sensor Modules

(RTTNews) - Sensirion AG (SENS.SW), a developer and manufacturer of digital microsensors and systems, on Tuesday announced the launch of SEN68 and SEN69C compact all-in-one air quality sensor modules, combining multiple sensing technologies in a single form factor.

The modules measure up to ten environmental parameters, including particulate matter, humidity and temperature, VOC, NOx and HCHO. The SEN69C additionally supports CO2 measurement.

At the core of the new modules is Sensirion's SPS6x miniaturized MEMS-based particulate matter sensing component, designed to enable advanced particle sensing in space-constrained air quality solutions.

The SEN68 and SEN69C are intended for applications including indoor air quality monitoring, smart buildings, room sensors, air purifiers and vape detection. Their sensing capabilities and onboard algorithms also support applications requiring compliance with indoor air quality standards such as RESET and WELL Building Standard.

"The SEN68 and SEN69C bring multiple critical air quality parameters together in a single, highly compact sensing platform," says David Carminati, Product Manager at Sensirion. "By combining several sensing technologies with on-board algorithms and our new miniaturized particulate matter sensing technology, we enable our customers to develop cost-efficient, high-performance indoor air quality solutions while simplifying integration and accelerating time to market."

Sensirion also introduced the SEK-SEN69C Evaluation Kit for rapid evaluation and prototyping. The kit includes one SEN69C, an adapter cable, jumper wire set and Qwiic adapter cable, while one SEK-SensorBridge is required for operation.

The SEN68, SEN69C and SEK-SEN69C Evaluation Kit are now available through Sensirion's global network.