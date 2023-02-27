Sensorion Further Strengthens Leadership, Appoints David Lawrence as Chief Financial Officer

Regulatory News:

Sensorion (FR0012596468 – ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders, announces the appointment of David Lawrence as Chief Financial Officer, effective as of March 1st, 2023.

Mr Lawrence was previously Chief Financial Officer of Valneva, a specialty vaccine company, where he served as a member of the Management Board; his responsibilities included Investor Relations and Communications in addition to overseeing the financial management of the company. During his tenure at Valneva he was instrumental in several financings including a NASDAQ Initial Public Offering (IPO) and by the point of his retirement from Valneva the market capitalisation of the company had grown to over €2bn. He has also previously served as Chief Financial Officer of Acambis and as VP of Finance, Business Development and Strategy at Chiron Vaccines. In 2011 he supported the establishment and development of Synpromics Ltd, a synthetic promoter company that was acquired by AskBio in 2019.

Mr Lawrence has over 30 years’ experience of leadership roles in life sciences, ranging from large biopharma companies such as GSK to start-ups and earlier stage companies, including Synpromics Ltd. He brings with him extensive industry experience including strategy, business development and M&A, and currently sits on the Boards of Enterobiotix Limited and is an advisor to ACM Biolabs Pty. He has also advised several Venture Capital firms between 2006 and 2017.

Nawal Ouzren, Chief Executive Officer of Sensorion, commented: "We are delighted to have been able to attract David to join Sensorion as CFO. David has deep experience in capital markets and strategic partnering, alongside years of operational leadership in biopharma companies. This is a critical time for Sensorion as we advance our gene therapy programs towards clinical development and plan our longer-term business strategy while maintaining rigorous capital discipline. I look forward to working closely with him and welcoming him to the team.”

David Lawrence said: "I have watched Sensorion from afar and I’m thrilled to be joining the company at such an exciting time in its development. I’ve been involved in gene therapy since helping to set up Synpromics in 2011 alongside its CSO and Founder. Gene therapy for the ear is an exciting new frontier, offering huge potential to transform lives, and the Sensorion ecosystem in Europe provides a platform for a valuable franchise in the US and beyond. I’m looking forward to working with Nawal, the Board and the team to help unlock the enormous potential in this company.”

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biotech company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent hearing loss disorders, a significant global unmet medical need.

Sensorion has built a unique R&D technology platform to expand its understanding of the pathophysiology and etiology of inner ear related diseases, enabling it to select the best targets and mechanisms of action for drug candidates. Its portfolio combines both inner ear gene therapy and small molecule programs.

Its clinical-stage portfolio includes one Phase 2 product: SENS-401 (Arazasetron) progressing in a planned Phase 2 Proof of Concept clinical study of SENS-401 in Cisplatin-Induced Ototoxicity (CIO) and, with partner Cochlear Limited, in a study of SENS-401 in patients scheduled for cochlear implantation. A Phase 2 study of SENS-401 was also completed in Sudden Sensorineural Hearing Loss (SSNHL) in January 2022.

Sensorion pursues its broad strategic collaboration with Institut Pasteur focused on the genetics of hearing. It has two gene therapy programs aimed at correcting hereditary monogenic forms of deafness including OTOF-GT, targeting deafness caused by mutations of the gene encoding for otoferlin, and hearing loss related to mutations in GJB2 gene to potentially address important hearing loss segments in adults and children (GJB2-GT). The Company is also working on the identification of biomarkers to improve diagnosis of these underserved illnesses.

www.sensorion.com

Label: SENSORION

ISIN: FR0012596468

Mnemonic: ALSEN

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Sensorion and its business. Such forward looking statements are based on assumptions that Sensorion considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the 2021 full year financial report published on April 28, 2022, and available on our website and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Sensorion operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Sensorion or not currently considered material by Sensorion. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Sensorion to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, Sensorion shares in any country. The communication of this press release in certain countries may constitute a violation of local laws and regulations. Any recipient of this press release must inform oneself of any such local restrictions and comply therewith.

