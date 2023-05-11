Sensorion Will Present Two Posters At The American Society Of Cell And Gene Therapy (ASGCT) 26th Annual Meeting

Regulatory News:

Sensorion (FR0012596468 – ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company which specializes in gene therapies in the ear, is pleased to announce its participation in the ASGCT Annual Meeting taking place on May 16-20, 2023, in Los Angeles, USA. Géraldine Honnet, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Laurent Désiré, Ph.D., Head of Preclinical Development will participate in-person.

Sensorion will present the two following posters at the ASGCT 26th Annual Meeting:

"An Integrated Adeno-Associated Vector Development Platform for Inner Ear Disorders” (poster board number: 459), the poster session will take place on Wednesday May 17, 2023, from 12.00pm to 2.00pm PDT.



An abstract of the poster can be found here.

"Preclinical Development of an Adeno Associated Vector-Based Gene Therapy (SENS-501) for the Autosomal Recessive Non-Syndromic Deafness 9 (DFNB9)” (poster board number: 946), the poster session will take place on Thursday May 18, 2023, from 12.00pm to 2.00pm PDT.



An abstract of the poster can be found here.

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biotech company, which specializes in the development of gene therapies to restore hearing loss disorders, a significant global unmet medical need.

Sensorion has built a unique R&D technology platform to expand its understanding of the pathophysiology and etiology of inner ear related diseases, enabling it to select the best targets and mechanisms of action for drug candidates.

It has two gene therapy programs aimed at correcting hereditary monogenic forms of deafness, developed in the framework of its broad strategic collaboration focused on the genetics of hearing with the Institut Pasteur. OTOF-GT targets deafness caused by mutations of the gene encoding for otoferlin and GJB2-GT targets hearing loss related to mutations in GJB2 gene to potentially address important hearing loss segments in adults and children. The Company is also working on the identification of biomarkers to improve diagnosis of these underserved illnesses.

Sensorion’s portfolio also comprises clinical-stage small molecule programs for the treatment and prevention of hearing loss disorders.

Sensorion’s clinical-stage portfolio includes one Phase 2 product: SENS-401 (Arazasetron) progressing in a planned Phase 2 proof of concept clinical study of SENS-401 in Cisplatin-Induced Ototoxicity (CIO) and, with partner Cochlear Limited, in a study of SENS-401 in patients scheduled for cochlear implantation. A Phase 2 study of SENS-401 was also completed in Sudden Sensorineural Hearing Loss (SSNHL) in January 2022.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Sensorion and its business. Such forward looking statements are based on assumptions that Sensorion considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the 2022 full year financial report published on March 30, 2023, and available on our website and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Sensorion operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Sensorion or not currently considered material by Sensorion. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Sensorion to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, Sensorion shares in any country. The communication of this press release in certain countries may constitute a violation of local laws and regulations. Any recipient of this press release must inform oneself of any such local restrictions and comply therewith.

