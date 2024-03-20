ServiceNow Accelerates Enterprise Transformation With Smarter, Faster, Simpler Experiences in the Washington, D.C. Platform Release

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced its first platform release of 2024, designed to accelerate enterprise transformation with smarter, faster, simpler experiences. The Now Platform Washington, D.C. release includes new features that boost intelligent automation and deliver fast time to value, critical elements of a business’s digital transformation roadmap.

According to Gartner®, global spending on technology is forecast to rebound from 4.8% in 2023 to 7% in 2024, reaching $5 trillion.1 As CEOs seek to transform their businesses and work smarter, leaders are concentrating their digital investments into proven, strategic platforms that deliver net-new innovation and maximize digitization across the enterprise. ServiceNow’s Washington, D.C. release makes it easier than ever for customers to put the power of the Now Platform to work, connecting and orchestrating processes to build seamless experiences that increase productivity and reduce costs.

"As workplace technology advances faster and faster, it’s never been more challenging to be a business leader. That’s why ServiceNow has built an end-to-end platform that seamlessly weaves intelligence into the core fabric of what our customers do every day to streamline processes and drive real impact for their business,” said CJ Desai, president and chief operating officer at ServiceNow. "The Now Platform Washington, D.C. release delivers innovations that meet organizations' growing needs for smarter, streamlined, more connected experiences at scale, all from the intelligent platform for business transformation."

Simplifying experiences to drive productivity and business efficiency

The Now Platform drives seamless, intelligent experiences among businesses, customers, and employees to propel growth. With a focus on enhancing efficiency, satisfaction, and productivity, the Washington, D.C. release includes new tools to optimize crucial interactions, fueling business growth and helping organizations adapt to ever-shifting customer and employee needs.

Sales and Order Management (SOM) helps organizations increase revenue by uniting the sales and order lifecycles across front, middle, and back-office teams on the ServiceNow platform. Sales and fulfillment agents can easily manage opportunities, configure and price quotes, and capture and fulfill orders. SOM empowers customer service agents to complete post-sale commercial changes, helping drive upsell and cross-sell opportunities – all in the same platform they use to manage customer service requests. Service agents can create opportunities, quotes, and orders just like sales staff. Improving the sales experience is a core need for businesses in industries like telecommunications, manufacturing, and technology—SOM helps companies orchestrate a more connected sales experience on a single platform to simplify processes, improve customer experiences, and accelerate results.

Platform Analytics offers a secure, simple, unified experience for reporting and analytics across the entire Now Platform. Customers can now seamlessly create data visualizations and dashboards that incorporate multiple data inputs into one, easy to understand experience to power faster, smarter decision making. Platform Analytics also surfaces meaningful, personalized, and timely information directly within Next Experience workspaces and effortlessly connects to Workflow Studio, so customers can easily create condition-based workflow triggers based on analytics thresholds out-of-the-box to seamlessly go from insight to action.

New AIOps experiences in Service Operations Workspace for ITOM allows AIOps users and administrators to speed issue resolution and achieve faster time to value with enhancements to Express List and alert automation. Express List helps operators work and address issues quickly and effectively—bringing historical alert trends and automated root cause analysis into a single, digestible screen view. Alert automation provides helpful context for operators to more easily understand and action events with alert simplification and grouping, so they can onboard more quickly and speed up resolution times.

A single intuitive interface for end-to-end workflow automation

Automating workflows not only simplifies experiences, but improves productivity, freeing up time for employees to focus on more complex tasks rather than manual and menial ones. The Washington, D.C. release includes new features to unlock end-to-end workflow automation across the enterprise, powering innovation and creating new efficiencies.

The new Workflow Studio allows creators to create workflow automations quickly and easily from start to finish. Users simply describe the process they’d like to automate, and Workflow Studio will visualize and create the workflows. The solution integrates capabilities like Flow Designer, Automation Engine, Process Automation Designer, and Decision Builder into one view, so employees can collaborate and easily create, configure, and monitor automated workflows.

The Washington, D.C. release also updates the ServiceNow Operational Technology (OT) solution portfolio to serve industrial environments and smart factories. Operational Technology (OT) Knowledge Management adds to existing OT Visibility, Service Management, and Vulnerability products by accelerating the resolution of shop floor issues, further breaking down organizational barriers by capturing and sharing known resolutions for OT incidents and process deviations across sites. With upgraded asset inventory and amplified security, ServiceNow does for OT what it did for IT over the past two decades – accelerating digital transformation, specifically for industrial environments and smart factories.

Security Posture Control (SPC) is a new solution in the Security Operations portfolio that helps organizations gain visibility into critical security tool coverage gaps, identify assets with high-risk combinations, and automate response workflows across the enterprise. This solution builds on customers’ existing investments in ITOM Visibility and Service Graph Connector programs. With Security Posture Control, customers will have a better understanding of their security posture, improving cybersecurity strength and resilience.

Driving consistency and efficiency with one extensible data model

Poor or inconsistent data can create risk, cost organizations time and resources, and lead to mistakes. The latest Now Platform release includes new pre-built, cross-functional workflows developed with our Common Services Data Model (CSDM), so companies can harness the power of their operational data and drive efficiencies at scale. Through automation, CSDM allows organizations to collect data across hardware or software, cloud or data center, into a trusted, auditable data model that can be used across multiple workflows and follows compliance guidelines.

These solutions can be applied across use cases in security incident management, human resources, and governance, by helping IT teams retain accurate, audit-ready data for executive and regulatory reporting, decreasing time spent on maintaining applications.

What customers and partners are saying about the Now Platform Washington, D.C. release

Glidefast

"At Glidefast we’re always looking for innovative ways to work smarter and faster,” said Michael Lombardo, CEO of Glidefast. "The new ServiceNow Workflow Studio is a simple way for our teams to stand-up automated workflows without the need to write code. We look forward to Workflow Studio updates in the ServiceNow Washington, D.C. release to give our employees and clients more time to focus on meaningful work.”

Owens Corning

"As Owens Corning looks to engage and enable our workforce at our manufacturing sites, we need to have knowledge easily accessible and relevant to the area on the shop floor,” said Tina Pickerel, COE digital and program manager at Owens Corning. "With the addition of Operational Technology for Knowledge Management in ServiceNow’s Now Platform Washington, D.C. release, we can more easily connect knowledge to workers, helping to resolve issues faster, while improving operational excellence.”

Segra

"ServiceNow has been a critical digital transformation partner for Segra as we’ve worked to streamline processes and improve experiences, starting with the implementation of Telecommunications Service Management. We’ve stood shoulder to shoulder to take our technology to the next level,” said Rose Chambers, chief information officer, Segra. "For us, ServiceNow is a strategic partner. We’re excited to continue our collaboration as we roll out Sales and Order Management and other products in the ServiceNow portfolio.”

Availability

Innovations announced today are generally available to all customers in the ServiceNow Store on March 20. In addition to the above, new, generative AI-focused innovations were also announced. More details can be found here.

