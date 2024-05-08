ServiceNow Adds Powerful New Solutions to the Now Platform to Transform the Employee Experience and Simplify Work Across the Enterprise

Knowledge 2024 — Today, at ServiceNow’s annual customer and partner event, Knowledge 2024, ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI platform for business transformation, announced the addition of powerful new automation solutions to the Now Platform to transform the employee experience and simplify work across the enterprise. The Digital End-User Experience solution helps improve employee productivity and satisfaction while reducing costs. Enhancements to Contracts Management Pro, Security Operations, and Field Service Management streamline processes and drive collaboration. New ServiceNow Project RaptorDB, a Postgres-based database, provides businesses with the speed and flexibility needed to thrive in the modern AI-driven landscape.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240508862498/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Employees’ day-to-day work experiences affect their job satisfaction, the quality of customer care they deliver, and ultimately business outcomes. According to Gartner ®, "when employees have a positive EX (employee experience), they are 54% more likely to report high intent to stay with their employer, 63% more likely to report high discretionary effort, and 55% more likely to be high performers1.” ServiceNow’s innovations streamline the way employees work by simplifying processes across the enterprise, driving stronger engagement and collaboration, to transform every corner of the business with a single, trusted AI and data platform.

"Experience is everything in the fast-paced digital workplaces of today. Inefficient tools and processes lead to bottlenecks and disengagement that businesses can’t afford,” said CJ Desai, president and chief operating officer at ServiceNow. "ServiceNow continues to focus on delivering new integrated, intelligent solutions that help our customers create better employee experiences and drive business growth, all on one platform.”

Arming teams with insights needed to predict productivity roadblocks and create seamless user experiences

As the workplace evolves, enterprises need connected solutions that can drive productivity and impact for employees. ServiceNow addresses these needs with new solutions and capabilities that empower IT teams to continuously improve employees’ technology interactions.

Digital End-User Experience (DEX) provides IT teams with a complete overview of how employees interact with technology, linking their desktop experience with the Now Platform. This helps ensure that IT can enhance employees’ daily work by having real-time visibility across devices and applications, understanding usage trends, proactively identifying problems, speeding up issue resolution, minimizing outages and risks, and streamlining workloads. Often, when employees hit a technological roadblock, they create inefficient, short-term workarounds rather than reaching out to IT to solve the issue – DEX removes that extra step and ensures IT is looped in from the start. This new solution also includes additional features that drive impact across employee experiences:

Application and Device Health equips IT teams with more information about the applications and devices employees are using, allowing them to proactively conduct maintenance with necessary updates, help prevent interruptions and malfunctions, and safeguard employees’ work.

Desktop Assistant directly connects employees to AI-powered self-service features, enabling them to troubleshoot issues, run local tests, or chat with a Virtual Agent or human agent. This functionality is expected to be available later this summer.

Collaborative Work Management (CWM) offers a central hub for knowledge workers to plan, visualize, and engage with their teams — reducing the need for non-integrated tools. The new solution is customizable to the way teams work and leverages data already on the Now Platform, promoting more efficient cross-functional collaboration and organization with fewer tools. With CWM, teams can stay aligned on critical work while improving visibility from one single trusted AI and data platform.

Simplifying business processes across departments

Business leaders are focused on reducing complexities and inefficiencies across the enterprise to make it easier for employees to focus on impactful work. To do so, they need solutions that allow their workforce to get simple tasks done in one place, like investigating a cyber incident, creating a contract, or working with third-party vendors.

Threat Intelligence Security Center is a new threat intelligence platform within the Security Operations portfolio that reduces the number of tools and manual work required to manage the lifecycle of cyber threat intelligence — including threat feed aggregation, prioritization, threat sharing, threat hunting, and collaborative case management. The new solution elevates Security Incident Response and Vulnerability Response capabilities by driving enhanced threat context and accurate threat assessment, combined with workflow and automation capabilities. This accelerates ServiceNow’s rapid security workflow innovation, allowing security teams to automate complex and data-intensive products to access more insights within and beyond the Now Platform.

Contract Management Pro (CM Pro) is an agile, cost-effective, workflow-based solution for customers considering a contract lifecycle management (CLM) tool. Built in close collaboration with ServiceNow customers, CM Pro delivers the highest-value capabilities of a legacy CLM – but is easy to implement, configure, and use. Legal, Procurement, Sales and IT teams can use CM Pro to drive efficiencies and reduce risk — key capabilities include self-service, templates, repository, audit trail, and obligation management via enterprise-grade workflow capabilities. CM Pro also comes integrated out-the-box with ServiceNow Sourcing and Procurement Operations, allowing procurement teams to tap into the power of the solution to further streamline the procurement process.

Field Service Marketplace, a new feature within Field Service Management, transforms the way field service organizations collaborate with third-party contractors for easier communication and coordination. Field service organizations often lack visibility into the "who, what, when, where, and why” of working with external workforces, which creates friction and lack of transparency. Field Service Marketplace addresses this with a more secure, connected, and integrated process, which also fosters stronger vendor partnerships. With features like advanced contractor selection, dispatchers can efficiently assign jobs to the most suitable contractor, considering factors like availability and service ratings. Additional features include push notifications for outsourcing work and automated task assignments that expedite the outsourcing process while decreasing the cost of managing outsourced tasks.

Improving data efficiency and scaling data processing to supercharge agility

Every year, poor data quality costs organizations money and resources. In today’s data-driven world, organizations need to handle multiple workload streams on the same data model without compromising on performance, scalability, or reliability. Many traditional databases are not designed to support such hybrid workloads, resulting in slow queries, high costs, and complex architectures.

ServiceNow Project RaptorDB, based on Postgres, the world's most advanced open-source database, acts as a foundational data layer that will allow ServiceNow customers to process massive volumes of transactional data on the Now Platform in real time to meet the demands of AI-powered applications.

The new database, made possible through ServiceNow's acquisition of Swarm64 in 2021, significantly boosts processing speed, achieving up to a 70% reduction in database query times over five seconds, a twelvefold increase in queries per second, and an 87% reduction in configuration management database (CMDB) list view load times-- meaningful increases that will power faster, more resilient business at scale.

Whether it's online retailers that need to access customer history and geographical information to provide personalized experiences, energy providers that need to combine device data with analytics to manage smart power grids, or businesses that need to engage in root cause prevention by identifying patterns in historical and real-time data, ServiceNow's new RaptorDB database is engineered to support hybrid workloads with unmatched efficiency and scalability. This architecture is key to harnessing the power of AI, providing businesses with the speed and flexibility needed to thrive in the modern AI-driven landscape.

What customers are saying:

NFP (DEX)

"Innovation drives every part of our business, which is why ServiceNow has been such a great partner on our digital transformation journey," said Frank Natividad, assistant vice president of technology at NFP. "We're excited to see how ServiceNow's new DEX solution can provide further value to NFP with its ability to automate day-to-day processes and drive self-service capabilities for both IT teams and employees, helping them re-focus on improving processes, procedures, and tools."

Elara Caring (FSM)

"At Elara Caring, we're committed to delivering personalized in-home care to patients,” said Chris Mate, chief information officer at Elara Caring. "ServiceNow Field Service Management has been integral in helping us match the right caregiver with the right patient based on skill sets at the right time, ensuring optimal care delivery while enhancing patient and caregiver experiences. ServiceNow gives us a platform that allows us to differentiate, streamlining processes and removing friction for clinicians so they can dedicate more time and attention to patients.”

Availability

Innovations announced today are generally available to all customers in the ServiceNow Store on May 7. ServiceNow Project RaptorDB is available now.

Additional information:

Learn more about ServiceNow Knowledge 2024 here.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is putting AI to work for people. We move with the pace of innovation to help customers transform organizations across every industry while upholding a trustworthy, human centered approach to deploying our products and services at scale. Our AI platform for business transformation connects people, processes, data, and devices to increase productivity and maximize business outcomes. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward looking statements” about the expectations, beliefs, plans, and intentions relating to its generative AI innovations announced at Knowledge 2024. Such statements include statements regarding future product capabilities and offerings and expected benefits to ServiceNow. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, ServiceNow’s results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements made. ServiceNow undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements include: (i) delays and unexpected difficulties and expenses in executing the product capabilities and offerings, (ii) changes in the regulatory landscape related to AI and (iii) uncertainty as to whether sales will justify the investments in the product capabilities and offerings. Further information on factors that could affect ServiceNow’s financial and other results is included in the filings ServiceNow makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

© 2024 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

1Gartner, How the EX-Ready Model Boosts Employee Experience Technology Initiatives, 27 February 2024

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240508862498/en/