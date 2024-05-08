ServiceNow and IBM Collaborate to Accelerate the Impact of Generative AI Across the Enterprise

Knowledge 2024 – Today, at ServiceNow’s annual customer and partner event, Knowledge 2024, ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI platform for business transformation, announced a collaboration with IBM (NYSE: IBM) to accelerate the impact of generative AI (GenAI) across the enterprise. A new integration will combine the power of the Now Platform with IBM watsonx to boost productivity for mutual customers and partners. ServiceNow will also incorporate watsonx.ai and IBM Granite foundation large language models (LLMs) into its Now Assist GenAI experience for ServiceNow customers.

Bringing IBM watsonx onto the Now Platform will help customers quickly use two leading AI platforms to help accelerate workflow productivity even further. Customers will have access to a spoke integration of watsonx through ServiceNow’s Integration Hub for third-party platforms. In turn, they will be able to connect their ServiceNow workflows to models they have trained and tuned within watsonx.ai, IBM’s enterprise studio for AI builders.

"Our expanded collaboration with IBM reinforces our GenAI strategy to prioritize choice and flexibility for customers,” said CJ Desai, president and chief operating officer at ServiceNow. "We are giving organizations access to two of the top AI platforms, working together to fuel a new era of enterprise productivity and innovation. The Now Platform helps customers deploy the LLM that best fits their unique needs, and incorporating watsonx models will help customers create more intuitive, efficient, and seamless experiences.”

ServiceNow is adding watsonx to a portfolio of various models powering Now Assist capabilities. By incorporating the watsonx.ai and IBM Granite models into Now Assist, businesses have another option for building and scaling responsible GenAI applications using enterprise-relevant data. Access to these models will also help expand Now Assist’s multilingual capabilities and enhance summarization, virtual agent conversational exchanges, and resolution generation to help customers increase productivity, speed-to-delivery, and issue resolution.

"Organizations that can turn data into a competitive advantage are the ones that will win with AI,” said Rob Thomas, senior vice president, software and chief commercial officer, IBM. "By expanding our collaboration with ServiceNow to combine watsonx with the ServiceNow platform, together we’ll enable clients to generate more insights from their data, which can help them unlock the full value of AI throughout their enterprise.”

This announcement builds on IBM and ServiceNow’s longstanding collaboration. As a Global Elite Partner, IBM combines technology and ServiceNow platform consulting and implementation expertise to help enterprises in every industry jumpstart their ServiceNow AI-enabled journey. ServiceNow and IBM are combining the power of the Now Platform with watsonx to help increase productivity for IBM's employees, customers, and partners. Together, IBM and ServiceNow will help clients maximize the value of their digital workflow investments with generative AI solutions in all areas of their businesses.

The new ServiceNow – IBM integration is expected to be available on the ServiceNow Store starting May 9, 2024.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is putting AI to work for people. We move with the pace of innovation to help customers transform organizations across every industry while upholding a trustworthy, human centered approach to deploying our products and services at scale. Our AI platform for business transformation connects people, processes, data, and devices to increase productivity and maximize business outcomes. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” about the expectations, beliefs, plans, and intentions relating to ServiceNow’s collaboration with IBM integrating the Now Platform with IBM watsonx to build generative AI solutions. Such statements include statements regarding future product capabilities and offerings and expected benefits to ServiceNow. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, ServiceNow’s results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements made. ServiceNow undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements include: (i) delays and unexpected difficulties and expenses in executing the product capabilities and offerings, (ii) changes in the regulatory landscape related to AI and (iii) uncertainty as to whether sales will justify the investments in the product capabilities and offerings. Further information on factors that could affect ServiceNow’s financial and other results is included in the filings ServiceNow makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

© 2024 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240508005671/en/