ServiceNow Announces Acquisitions of 4Industry and EY Smart Daily Management Application to Drive Innovation for Smart Industrial Environments and Connected Workers

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced it has signed an agreement to acquire 4Industry, a Netherlands-based partner whose manufacturing technology application is built on the Now Platform, and has completed the acquisition of Smart Daily Management, a connected digital worker application from EY. Together, the deals augment ServiceNow’s existing operational technology (OT) management capabilities, adding Connected Worker solutions and enhancing expertise across key industrial markets such as manufacturing, energy and transport & logistics.

4Industry, founded in 2018, brings a mobile-enabled application to make shop floor work more intuitive, efficient, and enjoyable through a suite of digital tools and Smart Daily Management from EY, which creates more efficiency around time-consuming tasks, will enable ServiceNow’s industrial customers to drive operational excellence. The technology and industry expertise from 4Industry and the Smart Daily Management application will be utilized to build a new Connected Worker solution on the ServiceNow platform, expected in 2025.

"Industries like manufacturing, energy and transport & logistics are embracing digital transformation to achieve operational excellence and provide great experiences for Connected Workers,” said Lou Fiorello, VP & GM Security and OT at ServiceNow. "Companies can't get to excellence if they are constantly re-hiring and re-training talent each month. These deals allow us to combine best-in-class expertise and technology with the power of the Now Platform to help our industrial customers increase uptime, drive efficiency, and improve quality.”

This example of continued investment in European tech and talent will significantly enhance ServiceNow’s long-term roadmap for its global customers, delivering continuity across IT, OT, and factory floor workers. ServiceNow will continue to maintain a strong alliance with EY and partnership with Plat4mation, an affiliated services company of 4Industry. It will work jointly with these companies, as innovation and implementation alliance partners for both existing OT solutions as well as future Connected Worker solutions.

"4Industry is strongly aligned with ServiceNow’s core philosophy that digitization and automation are the keys to making employees happier and more productive,” said, Luc Raeskin, CEO of 4Industry. "From building our Connected Worker prototype at a ServiceNow Accelerator event, to becoming a Worldwide Built on ServiceNow Solution Partner Of The Year Winner in 2023, this feels like a natural evolution in our journey together. We can’t wait to get started and fulfil our mission of enabling the Connected Worker to become extraordinary by enabling them to focus on what truly matters in their work.”

"Smart Daily Management was designed to transform the manufacturing function by coupling data-driven insight and effective ways of working into the daily activities of operating teams. As the EY organization evolved the capabilities of Smart Daily Management, it became clear that integration into the ServiceNow platform would maximize the ability for customers to deploy and scale the value,” said Hank Prybylski, EY Global Vice Chair, Transformation. "We look forward to further building on the EY and ServiceNow alliance and deepening the impact we are delivering to clients across the manufacturing and operations technology functions.”

4Industry and Smart Daily Management from EY follow acquisitions of UltimateSuite, G2K, Atrinet’s NetACE technology and Element AI as part of ServiceNow’s ongoing commitment to bringing impactful automation to customers. ServiceNow closed the acquisition of Smart Daily Management in early March and expects to close the acquisition of 4Industry in the coming weeks. Financial terms of the deals will not be disclosed.

