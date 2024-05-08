ServiceNow announces an expansion of the strategic relationship with Equinix to streamline operations of digital infrastructure

Knowledge 2024 – Today, at ServiceNow’s annual customer and partner event, Knowledge 2024, ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI platform for business transformation, announced an expansion of the strategic relationship with Equinix, the world’s digital infrastructure company ®, to streamline operations of digital infrastructure. The proposed new offerings ServiceNow and Equinix plan to develop are intended to give end-to-end visibility and intelligent insights across the entire enterprise IT stack, including data center infrastructure through ServiceNow’s AI-first platform.

Organizations are contending with increased costs, resource constraints, and poor visibility across an increasingly complex hybrid infrastructure spanning public and private clouds, geographically diverse locations, and multiple application environments. Combining Equinix’s best-in-class International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) data center services with ServiceNow generative AI-enabled technology workflows, IT teams will have a complete and comprehensive view of data center, digital infrastructure, and applications. On a single platform, users can remotely monitor operations in real-time, quickly address incidents, deploy technical support, and manage capacity planning globally.

"In an AI-first world, organizations will be fueled by data,” said Chris Bedi, chief digital information officer at ServiceNow. "With faster adoption of AI and digital services, resilient data infrastructure is critical for enterprises to succeed. Now, users have the visibility they need to manage their data ecosystem and gain valuable insights into operations and planning, all supercharged by GenAI to help resolve incidents quicker.”

"In the rapidly evolving digital landscape users are looking for data solutions that are predictable, flexible, holistic, and compliant,” said Jon Lin, executive vice president and general manager, Data Center Services at Equinix. "The synergies of ServiceNow’s generative AI-enabled technology workflows and Equinix IBX data center’s cohesive hybrid and multicloud environments will give users a complete picture of their data center footprint, workload management, and performance on one application. Users will be able to easily identify and deploy technical support to optimally manage their infrastructure.”

Through Service Bridge, ServiceNow and Equinix will work to integrate ServiceNow Technology Provider Service Management (TPSM), Order Management (OM) and IT Operations Management (ITOM) solutions with Equinix Customer Portal and Equinix Data Center Services workflows. Users will also have the option to layer Now Assist, ServiceNow’s generative AI capabilities, on top of TPSM and ITOM solutions to summarize incident information for IT service teams, allowing them to propose quicker resolutions and investigate alerts more effectively.

The ServiceNow - Equinix offerings are expected to be available to customers in early 2025.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” about the expectations, beliefs, plans, and intentions relating to ServiceNow’s expanded strategic relationship with Equinix to streamline operations of digital infrastructure. Such statements include statements regarding future product capabilities and offerings and expected benefits to ServiceNow. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, ServiceNow’s results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements made. ServiceNow undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements include: (i) delays and unexpected difficulties and expenses in executing the product capabilities and offerings, (ii) changes in the regulatory landscape related to AI and (iii) uncertainty as to whether sales will justify the investments in the product capabilities and offerings. Further information on factors that could affect ServiceNow’s financial and other results is included in the filings ServiceNow makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

