ServiceNow launches major expansion to Now Assist generative AI portfolio with new capabilities to transform experiences and increase productivity

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today launched a major expansion to its Now Assist generative AI portfolio with new capabilities to transform experiences and increase productivity. Available to all customers today, Now Assist in Virtual Agent, flow generation, and Now Assist for Field Service Management (FSM) are the latest powerful GenAI solutions to be embedded into the ServiceNow Platform. All three solutions enhance ServiceNow’s portfolio of practical generative AI applications that are helping customers transform how they work.

Gartner® forecasts that "Between 2023 and 2027, $3 trillion dollars will be spent on AI”, and "GenAI represents 36% of total AI spending.” As organizations across industries begin deploying GenAI, many ServiceNow customers are already realizing cost savings, growth, and cross-enterprise efficiency and productivity improvements. Now Assist accelerates customers’ digital transformation journeys with fast implementations and quick return on investment.

"Our customers are facing increasingly complex and competitive dynamics across industries and AI holds the key to enabling faster execution, smarter decision making, and greater business agility,” said CJ Desai, president and chief operating officer at ServiceNow. "ServiceNow is leading the charge, by intelligently integrating generative AI into the core of the Now Platform and enabling organizations to harness AI securely and confidently to drive unprecedented speed to value for their business."

Accelerating end-to-end digital transformation with natural language interfaces on a single intelligent platform

Now Assist in Virtual Agent, flow generation, and Now Assist for FSM are immediate productivity multipliers for customers by reducing time spent searching, summarizing, and creating basic information while enabling conversational self-service, incident deflection, and workflow automation.

Now Assist in Virtual Agent helps organizations create and deploy advanced generative AI chat experiences in 15 minutes or less with enhanced guided setup capabilities. Customers and employees can now solve issues and get what they need fast, while allowing organizations to increase call deflection rates. It provides better self-service with a generative AI-powered conversational experience that pulls in the most relevant information or actions from a customer's knowledge base and service catalog. New updates for Now Assist in Virtual Agent include Q&A in Knowledge Management and multi-turn conversations for ordering catalog items or making service requests, with the ability to provide additional information directly within the chat. Much like how people communicate in everyday life, these updates allow employees and customers to have conversational experiences for fast, more relevant self-service.

accelerates workflow development on the Now Platform by helping Admins and Developers generate workflow blueprints for fast development at scale. It converts plain text into low-code workflows so developers no longer need to build flow automations from scratch, improving the time-to-value for organizations and reducing the automation backlog. Once the initial workflow is established, developers can easily make continuous adjustments and refinements using the no-code design interface in App Engine. Now Assist for Field Service Management (FSM) helps field service teams deliver better, more proactive experiences and accelerate productivity with generative AI. The new solution uses generative AI to access all activity, parts, and incidental data to summarize work order tasks, which are critical for field technicians who are moving from site to site and rely on mobile devices to get their most important work done. By simplifying the work order process, Now Assist for FSM improves technician and customer experiences along with documentation, compliance, and consistency.

As announced previously, leading companies and innovative organizations are already early adopters of Now Assist, including CBRE, Deloitte, Teleperformance, and a U.S. government agency. NVIDIA is also a customer, as well as a ServiceNow technology partner.

"Leading companies around the world are using generative AI to transform productivity,” said Sonu Nayyar, chief information officer at NVIDIA. "Our team will be using NVIDIA-powered ServiceNow Now Assist features like case summarization and question-answering to bring efficiencies to our operations with generative AI.”

AI at the foundation of the Now Platform

ServiceNow’s generative AI strategy provides customers with broad and secure LLM support, through either general purpose LLMs or ServiceNow-developed models. General-purpose LLMs provide customer flexibility and currently include access to Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service LLM and OpenAI API. ServiceNow’s domain specific Now LLM is purpose-built for ServiceNow workflows, use cases, and processes. ServiceNow’s Now LLM provides customers with responsibly sourced and secure LLM support, allowing for excellent end-user experiences along with high levels of transparency, governance, and data security.

ServiceNow has been leading the charge to provide customers with secure, enterprise-wide generative AI solutions out of the box and seamlessly connecting them to workflows, unlocking the value of the Now Platform and providing even faster time-to-value for customers. In the recently launched Now Platform Vancouver release, ServiceNow integrated generative AI across all workflows on the Now Platform, with the introduction of Now Assist for IT Service Management (ITSM), Now Assist for Customer Service Management (CSM), Now Assist for HR Service Delivery (HRSD), and Now Assist for Creator.

With the additional capabilities announced today, the ServiceNow intelligent platform can accelerate digital transformation by providing a natural language GenAI interface that seamlessly connects with the service catalog, simplifying access to information and desired actions and increasing the speed of cross-organizational execution.

Availability

The new solutions announced today are generally available in the ServiceNow Store.

Additional Information

Read insights from Tony Colon, SVP of Customer Success at ServiceNow, to learn how customers are benefiting from our GenAI innovations.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” about the expectations, beliefs, plans, and intentions relating to new generative AI capabilities for the Now Platform. Such statements include statements regarding future product capabilities and offerings and expected benefits to ServiceNow. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, ServiceNow’s results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements made. ServiceNow undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements include: (i) changes in the AI regulatory landscape; (ii) delays and unexpected difficulties and expenses in delivering the capabilities; and (iii) uncertainty as to whether sales will justify the investments in the capabilities. Further information on factors that could affect ServiceNow’s financial and other results is included in the filings ServiceNow makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNowTM. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

