ServiceNow Named a Leader in Customer Service Solutions by Independent Research Firm

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, has been named a Leader in the Forrester Wave™: Customer Service Solutions, Q1 2024 for the first time. This rating recognizes ServiceNow’s Customer Service Management (CSM) solution.

According to the report, "Business and IT leaders understand the economics of great customer service, and the vast majority of enterprises invest in modern solutions.” It goes on to say, "ServiceNow’s unique vision is to orchestrate customer workflows that are not solely contained in the front office, measuring results to continually improve CX and costs.”

"In today’s competitive market, organizations are looking to enhance customer experiences and meet rising expectations for simplicity and convenience while keeping costs down. To achieve this, organizations need intelligent self-service and assisted service solutions to effectively capture customer requests and automate the work to fulfill those requests, which often spans across the front, middle, and back-office,” said Michael Ramsey, group vice president of customer workflow products at ServiceNow. "What we believe sets us apart is ServiceNow's single Now AI-powered platform, which operates on one data model and one architecture. CSM functions as a cohesive, composable system of action, linking people, systems, and data, allowing organizations to deliver outstanding service from first contact to resolution.”

ServiceNow CSM empowers organizations across industries to accelerate, automate, and enhance every aspect of the customer lifecycle, orchestrating resolutions quickly and transparently. CSM is also the foundation for ServiceNow’s purpose-built solutions for banking, insurance, telecom, media, technology, public sector, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail.

Key capabilities:

Now Assist for CSM leverages generative AI to power natural, conversational Q&A for smart self-service and when escalated to a live agent, summarizes chat conversations, case details, and activity history, for fast responses and resolution.

Streamline operations across departments, enhancing service delivery while reducing costs through proactive issue resolution, task automation, AI-driven process mining, and optimization.

Virtual Agent and Engagement Messenger for embedded, contextual self-service on web pages and mobile apps.

Equip agents with real-time information and intelligent guidance, enabling quick, empathetic customer engagement and issue resolution from a unified agent workspace.

Orchestrate the entire customer lifecycle on a single platform with a rich ecosystem of partners and turnkey integrations.

Additional Information:

Visit ServiceNow’s Customer Service Management page for more information on the solutions.

Read a complimentary copy of the Forrester Customer Service Solutions Wave report.

About ServiceNow:

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNowTM. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

