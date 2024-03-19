ServiceNow Named a Worldwide Leader in Two IDC MarketScapes for Value Stream Management and Strategic Portfolio Management

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, has been named a Leader in two IDC MarketScape vendor assessments:

Worldwide Value Stream Management (VSM) and Agile Project and Portfolio Management 2023-2024

Worldwide Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM) and IT Project and Portfolio Management 2023-2024

According to the reports, "ServiceNow’s combined platform and execution across its Strategic Portfolio Management strategy enable a strong foundation for leverage for Project Portfolio Management, Application Portfolio Management, and Agile. The company’s expanding focus with AI and GenAI create a needed foundation and basis to evolve further as organizations seek to manage Products, Agile Release Trains (ARTs), portfolios, epics, programs, and/or tasks and user stories that encompass business and other initiatives.”

"Value Stream Management and Strategic Portfolio Management have become essential for organizations to execute and deliver in our fast-paced, dynamic world of work,” said Pablo Stern, SVP, Technology Workflow Products at ServiceNow. "Business leaders are looking to ServiceNow to deliver business outcomes and better adapt to change. Through the power of intelligent automation and AI, the Now Platform can help connect everyone from the C-Suite to Agile and DevOps teams to align with business strategy and optimize workflows so companies can prioritize speed, compliance, and value delivery at scale."

The Now Platform empowers customers with increased visibility across the business so that they can deliver better and faster business outcomes. With the Now Platform, customers can leverage ServiceNow’s market-leading solutions for:

Value Stream Management: Compare and manage teams to optimize workflows by connecting DevOps tools and teams to Service Portfolio Management.

Strategic Planning: Align all work to business strategy, prioritize initiatives, and create visual roadmaps. Automatically track goals within agile, waterfall, or hybrid approaches.

Scenario Planning: Simulate and compare multiple investment scenarios. Perform "what-if” analysis to keep portfolios aligned with business strategy.

Agile Development: Prioritize, plan, and manage agile portfolios for optimal business value. Simplify execution so teams can deliver products and services faster.

Project Portfolio Management: Secure visibility across all work—traditional, agile, and hybrid—while balancing capacity against demand and optimizing portfolios to achieve business value.

Additional Information

Visit ServiceNow’s Strategic Portfolio Management page for more information on our solution.

Read this whitepaper for more information on Value Stream Management from ServiceNow.

Read a complimentary copy of the reports: IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Value Stream Management and Agile Project and Portfolio Management 2023-2024 IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Strategic Portfolio Management and IT Project and Portfolio Management 2023–2024



About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNow™. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

© 2024 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240319802102/en/