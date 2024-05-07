ServiceNow opens Knowledge 2024 with innovations that power AI-driven transformation for enterprises everywhere

Knowledge 2024 – ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI platform for business transformation, today kicked off its annual Knowledge conference in Las Vegas with innovations designed to power AI-driven transformation for enterprises everywhere. The company announced new generative AI (GenAI) capabilities in Now Assist that help supercharge productivity, accelerate cost savings, and empower customers and employees to innovate at scale; new, purpose-built automation solutions for the Now Platform that unify experiences across the enterprise; and expanded strategic partnerships that aim to deliver new solutions and expertise to accelerate customer value and opportunity.

These announcements come just over a week after ServiceNow reported another quarter of strong outperformance across all topline growth and profitability metrics, highlighting how the company’s innovation roadmap and operational discipline continue to drive value for customers and shareholders. At ServiceNow Financial Analyst Day on Monday, May 6, the company also reinforced its path to reach $11 billion in revenues by the end of 2024 and more than $15 billion in revenues by the end of 2026.

"Knowledge 2024 is THE place for the ServiceNow community to come together in the spirit of transformation. This year, Knowledge is bigger than ever as we unveil incredible innovations that will put AI to work for people,” said Bill McDermott, chairman and CEO at ServiceNow. "ServiceNow is defining this movement as the AI platform for business transformation, unlocking immense opportunity for our customers and partners. We’re fired up to kick off a new AI-powered era this week.”

Actionable AI for every corner of the business

With GenAI embedded directly into the Now Platform, customers get out-of-the-box intelligence with ServiceNow’s multimodal model—Now AI—built and optimized for enterprise workflows. Multimodal models incorporate and process many types of data, such as text, images, audio, and video, so users can benefit from a range of inputs to get better results. New capabilities add to ServiceNow’s extensive cross-platform family of GenAI features tailored to meet the needs of different types of users, including employees, agents, admins, and developers.

For example, new Now Assist for Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM) helps accelerate strategic decision making by analyzing and distilling customer feedback and requests, so employees can boost customer satisfaction and business growth.

helps accelerate strategic decision making by analyzing and distilling customer feedback and requests, so employees can boost customer satisfaction and business growth. Additional new GenAI features built for app development include service catalog item generation , app generation , and playbook generation , enabling developers and admins to create catalog items and playbooks and build net-new apps in a fraction of the time. This scales automation through the enterprise and saves hours building complex workflows.

, , and , enabling developers and admins to create catalog items and playbooks and build net-new apps in a fraction of the time. This scales automation through the enterprise and saves hours building complex workflows. Public sector customers will be able to implement Now Assist for more intuitive constituent and employee experiences. Now Assist GenAI features powered by a Now AI multimodal model will be available for public sector customers in the Government Community Cloud (GCC), ServiceNow’s dedicated cloud designed to meet the regulatory, compliance, and security needs of government agencies. With Now Assist in GCC, agencies can use trusted GenAI capabilities to help with faster incident and constituent response and to improve self-service resources.

With ServiceNow’s single, trusted AI and data platform, customers can realize the full potential of AI across their business, fast. Learn more about ServiceNow's latest GenAI solutions to power enterprise-wide productivity and innovation.

Automation solutions that move work forward

After decades of siloed, disparate systems, businesses need a single solution that connects employees to their work, their organization, and each other. ServiceNow is confronting this challenge head on for leaders across industries with a single, strategic platform that unifies every aspect of their organization. Additional digitization capabilities announced today deliver automation and intelligent collaboration at scale, transforming every corner of the enterprise to be more streamlined, efficient, and effective.

For example, New Creator Studio expands existing low-code and no-code development solutions in ServiceNow Creator Workflows with additional app creation tools that further empower any employee to build intelligent workflows that boost productivity and transform work. ServiceNow is also enhancing Automation Engine, its hub for managing hyperautomation end-to-end, to give a comprehensive view of all automation environments and simplify RPA deployments improving mission critical business processes. Learn more about ServiceNow’s expanded Creator Workflows capabilities.

expands existing low-code and no-code development solutions in ServiceNow Creator Workflows with additional app creation tools that further empower any employee to build intelligent workflows that boost productivity and transform work. ServiceNow is also enhancing Automation Engine, its hub for managing hyperautomation end-to-end, to give a comprehensive view of all automation environments and simplify RPA deployments improving mission critical business processes. Learn more about ServiceNow’s expanded Creator Workflows capabilities. New, purpose-built solutions for the manufacturing industry power faster, more efficient operations and boost employee productivity. Manufacturing Commercial Operations uses GenAI to streamline sales, support, and service, powering faster, more efficient operations. Employee Center (EC) Pro Kiosk brings intelligent self-service to deskless workers, bridging the communication gap between companies and their employees. Learn more about ServiceNow’s AI-powered solutions for the manufacturing industry.

Next generation partner ecosystem delivers services, solutions, and expertise

ServiceNow is building on its multi-year vision for its partner program to accelerate end-to-end digital transformation for customers. The ServiceNow partner ecosystem has grown in capacity and capabilities, bringing more robust industry expertise and tailor-made solutions that drive customer value and further extend ServiceNow’s platform innovation.

Today, ServiceNow unveiled several new partnerships to help boost customers’ digital transformation roadmaps and speed time-to-value:

Strategic partnership with Genesys , a leader in AI-powered experience orchestration, will help elevate customer and employee experiences. Together, ServiceNow and Genesys will bring the best of their platform capabilities together to unite customer service teams, centralize work routing, and accelerate workforce productivity for more personalized customer experiences and simplified employee experiences. Read more about ServiceNow’s partnership with Genesys.

, a leader in AI-powered experience orchestration, will help elevate customer and employee experiences. Together, ServiceNow and Genesys will bring the best of their platform capabilities together to unite customer service teams, centralize work routing, and accelerate workforce productivity for more personalized customer experiences and simplified employee experiences. Read more about ServiceNow’s partnership with Genesys. Expanded partnership with Fujitsu to work together to launch cross industry solutions. To accelerate innovation, Fujitsu and ServiceNow will also open a new Fujitsu-ServiceNow innovation center for digital transformation and customer success. Read more about ServiceNow’s partnership with Fujitsu.

to work together to launch cross industry solutions. To accelerate innovation, Fujitsu and ServiceNow will also open a new Fujitsu-ServiceNow innovation center for digital transformation and customer success. Read more about ServiceNow’s partnership with Fujitsu. Strengthened collaboration with Infosys to transform customer experiences with GenAI-powered industry solutions. The collaboration will help increase productivity, enhance efficiency, and improve user experiences for organizations by combining ServiceNow’s Now Assist GenAI capabilities and Infosys Cobalt. Infosys will also double its training investment by certifying more than 3,500 employees with ServiceNow GenAI skills. Read more about ServiceNow’s work with Infosys.

New CMO joins ServiceNow

Colin Fleming was named ServiceNow’s new chief marketing officer (CMO). An award-winning growth and transformation leader, Fleming joins ServiceNow with nearly two decades of experience building impactful brand and marketing programs. Most recently, Fleming helped lead the dramatic scale and expansion of Salesforce as executive vice president of global marketing.

At ServiceNow, Fleming will guide the marketing vision and execution on the company’s path to becoming the Defining Enterprise Software Company of the 21st century with an eye toward unparalleled customer engagement, exponential growth, and market leadership.

