ServiceNow Reports New Hire Equity Grants

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced that on November 15, 2022, its Compensation Committee granted equity awards pursuant to the ServiceNow 2022 New-Hire Equity Incentive Plan. 379 newly hired employees received, in the aggregate, restricted stock units representing 107,719 shares of ServiceNow common stock. These awards have a four-year vesting schedule, with 25 percent of the shares vesting on approximately the one-year anniversary of the grant date and the remaining shares will vest either quarterly or bi-annually thereafter depending on the number of restricted stock units the new employee was granted.

