ServiceNow to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced that it will attend and have executives present at three upcoming investor conferences.

These include:

ServiceNow President and Chief Operating Officer CJ Desai will present at the 51 st Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 23 at 12:55 p.m. PT. Individuals may access the live webcast here.

will present at the on Tuesday, May 23 at 12:55 p.m. PT. Individuals may access the live webcast here. ServiceNow Chief Financial Officer Gina Mastantuono will participate in a fireside chat at Jefferies Software Conference on Wednesday, May 31 at 2:30 p.m. PT. Individuals may access the live webcast here.

will participate in a fireside chat at on Wednesday, May 31 at 2:30 p.m. PT. Individuals may access the live webcast here. ServiceNow Chief Financial Officer Gina Mastantuono will present at Bank of America Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, June 7 at 12:30 p.m. PT.

The live webcasts will be accessible on the investor relations section of the ServiceNow website at https://www.servicenow.com/company/investor-relations/events.html and archived on the ServiceNow site for a period of 30 days.

