18.05.2023 17:00:00

ServiceNow to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced that it will attend and have executives present at three upcoming investor conferences.

These include:

  • ServiceNow President and Chief Operating Officer CJ Desai will present at the 51st Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 23 at 12:55 p.m. PT. Individuals may access the live webcast here.
  • ServiceNow Chief Financial Officer Gina Mastantuono will participate in a fireside chat at Jefferies Software Conference on Wednesday, May 31 at 2:30 p.m. PT. Individuals may access the live webcast here.
  • ServiceNow Chief Financial Officer Gina Mastantuono will present at Bank of America Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, June 7 at 12:30 p.m. PT.

The live webcasts will be accessible on the investor relations section of the ServiceNow website at https://www.servicenow.com/company/investor-relations/events.html and archived on the ServiceNow site for a period of 30 days.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNowTM. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

© 2023 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

