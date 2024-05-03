ServiceNow’s Expanded Scope Boosts Uptake in Australia

ServiceNow adoption in Australia is growing rapidly as more enterprise functions and units embrace the workflow management platform, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners report for Australia finds that many organizations in the country, having used ServiceNow for IT service management (ITSM), are embracing recently introduced modules for other functions, such as HR, security and customer experience. Generative AI (GenAI), the basis of the company’s new Now Assist tool, may further increase ServiceNow adoption.

Last year, growth in ServiceNow adoption in Australia likely surpassed the company’s global growth rate, the ISG report noted.

"Australian enterprises already trust ServiceNow for ITSM,” said Michael Gale, partner and head of ISG Asia Pacific. "They now see its potential to improve business processes in other areas, if properly implemented.”

Australian federal agencies, financial services companies and highly regulated organizations, such as telecommunications carriers, have been the strongest adopters of ServiceNow in multiple functional areas, ISG says. Due to the high cost of extensive ServiceNow deployments, the company’s Australian customer base is predominantly in large enterprises.

Major use cases for ServiceNow, especially data-intensive ones such as ITSM, HR and security, lend themselves to GenAI because of its potential to automate processes, ISG says. As the company continues to invest in this technology and promote Now Assist, Australian firms may find new and compelling reasons to adopt the platform.

The Now Assist platform, which became available in the second half of last year, uses advanced machine-learning algorithms to automate repetitive tasks, give recommendations and streamline decision-making, the report says. As Australian companies grapple with high labor costs, steep inflation and challenging business conditions in some industries, the promise of automation is likely to generate high interest in implementing Now Assist.

ServiceNow’s Knowledge Extraction feature, which uses AI-powered algorithms to extract specific data fields such as names, dates and amounts from documents, is also being widely adopted in document-heavy departments such as finance and legal, the report says. By allowing organizations to capture structured data from unstructured sources, Knowledge Extraction improves processes such as order-to-cash and procure-to-pay.

"Automated extraction of data not only speeds up data entry but reduces manual errors and increases accuracy,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "ServiceNow ecosystem partners are helping companies in many industries to integrate this capability.”

The report also examines other trends in the Australian ServiceNow ecosystem, including the need for skills development by service providers and increasing collaborations between ServiceNow and its ecosystem partners.

For more insights into workflow management challenges faced by Australian enterprises, including managing the costs of ServiceNow implementations and organizational barriers that hold up some deployments, see the ISG Provider Lens™ Focal Points briefing here.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners report for Australia evaluates the capabilities of 25 providers across three quadrants: ServiceNow Consulting Services, ServiceNow Implementation and Integration Services and ServiceNow Managed Services Providers.

The report names Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, Deloitte, Fujitsu, Infosys and Kinetic IT as Leaders in all three quadrants. It names AC3, HCLTech and Wipro as Leaders in two quadrants each. EY, KPMG and TCS are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, AC3 and TCS are named as Rising Stars — companies with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

A customized version of the report is available from KineticIT.

In the area of customer experience, KPMG is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2024 among ServiceNow ecosystem partners. KPMG earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence™ program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners report for Australia is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

