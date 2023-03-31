ServiceNow’s Rapid Rise Empowers Australian Enterprises

A fast-growing and rapidly maturing ServiceNow ecosystem in Australia has enabled many enterprises to optimize their operations and improve business results, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners report for Australia finds that, in 2022, the ServiceNow market appears to have grown even faster in Australia than it did globally. The vendor’s global revenue grew by 23 percent in fiscal 2022, and though ServiceNow does not break out figures for Australia, anecdotal evidence from ServiceNow partners, clients and others indicates the local ecosystem is booming even more than that, ISG says.

"ServiceNow is one of the biggest enterprise technology success stories of the past few years,” said Michael Gale, ISG partner. "It enables change in enterprise IT, which has become a top priority for most companies in Australia.”

ServiceNow’s growth in Australia in 2022, a continuation of the trend ISG reported in its 2021 report, resulted from both ongoing digital transformation at Australian enterprises and continued expansion of the platform’s capabilities, the report says. Companies are no longer buying single ServiceNow modules, so they require integration in areas such as security, processes and IT service and operations management.

Organizations in Australia are focusing on enterprise service management, especially through workflow automation, as they work to contain costs while improving customer and employee experience and business outcomes, ISG says. The power of ServiceNow to accelerate the automation of IT, HR, customer support, security and compliance makes it a compelling value proposition for companies navigating the disruptive business environment of recent years.

Flexibility, scalability and relative ease of use are also driving ServiceNow’s growth in Australia, the report says. Relatively easy configuration and ease of use by non-technical employees are important criteria for enterprises embarking on transformations.

"Configuration enables workflow solutions to meet the needs of individual clients rather than the needs of the software,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Providers play a major role in making ServiceNow deployments work for each enterprise.”

Rapid expansion has made the ServiceNow partner ecosystem extremely dynamic both locally and globally, ISG says. In Australia, as in other countries, providers are scrambling and competing to build out resources to meet the rising demand.

The report also explores several other trends in the Australian ServiceNow ecosystem, such as increasing mergers and acquisitions and a set of challenges ServiceNow faces in building its ecosystem.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners report for Australia evaluates the capabilities of 28 providers across three quadrants: ServiceNow Consulting Services, ServiceNow Implementation and Integration Services, and ServiceNow Managed Services Providers.

The report names Accenture, Capgemini, Deloitte, Enable and Infosys as Leaders in all three quadrants. It names HCLTech, Kinetic IT, KPMG, Thirdera and Wipro as Leaders in two quadrants each. AC3, Cognizant, EY and TCS are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, AC3, Kinetic IT and KPMG are named as Rising Stars — companies with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

