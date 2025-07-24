Shoucheng Holdings (0697.HK) Leads RMB100mn+ Investment! 'Booster Robotics' Closes Series A+ Financing to Speed Up Humanoid Robot Mass Production



EQS Newswire / 24/07/2025 / 12:08 UTC+8



Recently, Booster Robotics announced the completion of over 100 million RMB in Series A+ financing. The Beijing Robot Industry Development Investment Fund (Limited Partnership) managed by Shoucheng Holdings Limited (the "Company"/"Shoucheng Holdings") led the investment, with the Beijing Artificial Intelligence Industry Investment Fund (Limited Partnership) and Broad Vision Funds co-investing.

Behind this investment move lies Shoucheng Holdings' profound insight and precise layout in the robotics industry, demonstrating its unique vision and strong strength, while bringing significant benefits to the Company's future development.

From an investment standpoint, Booster Robotics' technical strength and commercial potential serve as key factors behind Shoucheng Holdings' investment. Commenting on leading this round of investment in Booster Robotics, Zhu Fangwen, Capital Managing Partner of Shoucheng Holdings, noted: "Originating from Tsinghua Huoshen Team, the company boasts over 20 years of accumulated expertise in legged robot algorithms and hardware. Its products lead the industry in performance, reliability, and amenability to secondary development. Moreover, it will achieve large-scale mass production and shipments this year, which provides solid assurance for investment returns.

In addition, Booster Robotics is among the early pioneers in the industry to develop robot operating systems and development platforms. Its development platform enhances the R&D efficiency of researchers, lowers the technical threshold for robot development, thus boasting broad market prospects and promising to become the company's second growth driver.”

It is worth noting that at the just-concluded 2025 RoboCup Humanoid League in Salvador (Brazil), both the champion and runner-up teams in the humanoid category used Booster Robotics' T1 and K1 robots. This fully demonstrates the global leadership and versatility of Booster Robotics' software and hardware platforms, and also indirectly confirms the accuracy of Shoucheng Holdings' investment vision.

Shoucheng Holdings' this investment not only helps Booster Robotics' development but also brings multiple benefits to itself.

Firstly, it improves Shoucheng Holdings' layout in the robotics industry. Currently, the Company has invested in dozens of core enterprises through its funds, covering key links such as humanoid robots, core components, and AI system platforms. The addition of Booster Robotics further strengthens its layout in the field of humanoid robots and embodied AI, making the industrial chain more complete.

Secondly, the industrial synergy is strengthened. The invested enterprises of Shoucheng Holdings can form collaborative partnerships: Booster Robotics and other invested enterprises are expected to cooperate in technology R&D and market expansion, achieving resource sharing and complementary strengths to drive the expansion of robotics technology and application scenarios. Thirdly, the influence in the robotics industry has been increased. As the lead investor, its voice and visibility are enhanced, helping attract more high-quality projects and partners.

In addition to investment empowerment, Shoucheng Holdings' empowerment to the robotics industry is also reflected in many aspects. For example, at the "2025 World Humanoid Robot Games" to be held at the National Speed Skating Oval (Ice Ribbon) in August, robot bodies from several invested enterprises under Shoucheng Holdings — Unitree Robotics, Galbot, Booster Robotics, and Galaxea.ai — will participate in the event. Furthermore, Beijing Shoucheng Robot Technology Industry Co., Ltd. ("Robot Company") and Robot Leasing Company have also purchased multiple devices to support the event. This acts as more than a platform for portfolio companies to showcase their strengths; it also facilitates the application and promotion of robotics technology in scenarios like sports events, further boosting the development of the robotics industry.