22.08.2024 13:00:00
Should Investors Buy AMD as It Takes Aim at Nvidia With Its Latest Acquisition?
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) made a big move on the acquisition front, agreeing to acquire ZT Systems. The move is being made to advance its artificial intelligence (AI) strategy and compete better against rival Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).Let's take a close look at the deal and how it will help the company moving forward.AMD will acquire ZT Systems for $4.9 billion in a cash and stock deal, with about 75% of it being cash. It expects the deal to close in the first half of next year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
