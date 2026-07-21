CHANGE Aktie
WKN DE: A2DF53 / ISIN: JP3507750002
|
21.07.2026 09:36:00
Should Social Security's Insolvency Change Your Retirement Plans?
Social Security plays a central role in many people's retirement plans. For some retirees, it's a helpful source of supplemental income. For others, it's their main source.Recently, the Social Security Trustees reported that the program's Old-Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund is set to run dry by 2032. At that point, the program will still have incoming payroll tax revenue that it can use to pay benefits, but it won't be enough to pay those benefits in full.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!