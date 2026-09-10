Archer Aktie
WKN DE: A1JBBE / ISIN: BMG0451H1097
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10.09.2026 15:45:00
Should You Buy Archer Aviation Below $6?
Archer Aviation's (NYSE: ACHR) electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles, aka flying taxis, could be coming to a city near you. The company is hitting key milestones to bring its eVTOL to market. But investors have grown impatient with the stock, which is now down 61% from its 52-week high and trading below $6 per share.
If you're considering investing in Archer Aviation, here's what you need to know.
Archer is a part of the White House's eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP), which aims to accelerate the deployment of eVTOLs and deploy its Midnight aircraft across different regions in the U.S.
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Nachrichten zu Archer Aviation
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09.08.26
|Ausblick: Atlas Crest Investment A präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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|Archer Aviation
|4,78
|0,84%