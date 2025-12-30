Archer Aktie
WKN DE: A1JBBE / ISIN: BMG0451H1097
|
30.12.2025 17:21:00
Should You Buy Archer Aviation While It's Below $10?
Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) has strong potential with its future electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) air taxi business, as it positions itself for adoption within the U.S.On Dec. 2, the company announced a deal with Karem Aircraft, an aerospace technology manufacturer, gaining access to "military-grade" technology "validated" by the U.S. Army, which will enhance aircraft efficiency. A week later, the company completed the first phase of its acquisition of Hawthorne Airport, an airport near downtown Los Angeles that's expected to be an operational hub for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.Archer Aviation expects to be fully operational by the time the global event begins, but whether it can meet that timeline remains an open question.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!