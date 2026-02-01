Aviation Holdings Group Aktie
|
01.02.2026 14:00:00
Should You Buy Archer Aviation While It's Below $8?
For the past several years, investors have been excited about the emerging electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) market and its potential to transform transportation. By some estimates, the eVTOL market could be worth $27 billion by 2034.One company that has received widespread attention and massive share price gains is Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR), which makes an eVTOL called Midnight and has been working hard over the past few years to forge partnerships and secure certifications for its planned air taxi services.All the enthusiasm for Archer and the eVTOL market has pushed the company's share price up 186% over the past three years. So, with its share price hovering around $8, is now a good time to buy Archer stock? I don't think that would be a smart move, and here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Archer Ltd.
Analysen zu Archer Ltd.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Freitag zu. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Fernost wiesen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.