Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWU / ISIN: KYG651631007
|
22.11.2025 15:10:00
Should You Buy Joby Aviation Before 2026?
Traffic -- ugh. It doesn't matter where it is -- New York, Atlanta, or the Costco (NASDAQ: COST) parking lot -- it puts a damper on your day.Investors who understand the pain of traffic will probably appreciate the potential game-changing proposition of Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY). Its electrical vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, or "flying taxis," could offer a skyward path above traffic, with a matching growth trajectory.This is a pre-revenue company, which has neither regulatory approval to operate commercial flights, nor a fleet of eVTOLs to whip up revenue. It's been a leader in the nascent eVTOL market, but since that market is just an idea, it's little more than a leader in a pack of dreams.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
04.11.25
|Ausblick: Joby Aviation stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
05.08.25
|Ausblick: Joby Aviation stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)