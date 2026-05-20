MP Materials a Aktie
WKN DE: A2QHVL / ISIN: US5533681012
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20.05.2026 15:30:00
Should You Buy MP Materials While It's Below $60?
If you had bought shares of MP Materials (NYSE: MP) last May, when the rare-earth miner was trading around $20 a pop, you would have been joyously rewarded in early July. On July 15, MP announced two big partnerships, one with the Department of Defense, the other with Apple. Shares jumped to roughly $60 on the heels of that news.Fast-forward to May 2026, and MP Materials, though posting revenue beats and maintaining a positive outlook, is trading at basically the same price as that mid-July high.What gives? Is $60 a share MP's ceiling, or are investors overlooking a diamond in the rough?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu MP Materials Corp Registered Shs -A-
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06.05.26
|Ausblick: MP Materials A legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
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22.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: MP Materials A gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
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25.02.26
|Ausblick: MP Materials A öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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11.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: MP Materials A mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)