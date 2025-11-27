Answer Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3EQ88 / ISIN: JP3127630006
|
27.11.2025 12:15:00
Should You Buy Snowflake Stock Before Dec. 3? The Answer Might Surprise You.
Large organizations often use several different cloud platforms (like Amazon Web Services and Alphabet's Google Cloud) to run their day-to-day operations. This creates fragmented data sets, meaning valuable information is stored in different places, which makes it difficult to analyze.Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) created the Data Cloud, which sits on top of other cloud platforms so businesses can bring all of their data together in one place. This is especially important when developing artificial intelligence (AI) models, because they need real-time access to all a company's data to produce the best results.Snowflake stock is comfortably outperforming the broader market in 2025 with a gain of 48%, thanks to the company's strong operating results throughout the year. It's scheduled to release its latest quarterly report on Dec. 3, which could be a catalyst for further gains for investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!