|
29.07.2024 10:45:00
Should You Buy Super Micro Computer Before Aug. 6?
The artificial intelligence (AI) boom has helped a more than 30-year-old company soar to center stage in recent times. Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) steadily grew its earnings over the years thanks to sales of equipment like servers and workstations. But sales and profitability truly took off over the past few years thanks to demand from customers building out AI platforms -- and this has helped the stock price take off too. Super Micro shares have advanced more than 3,500% over the past five years.Analysts forecast major growth for the AI market throughout the decade, and if they're right, this top equipment company is set to benefit. In the most recent earnings report, Super Micro reported record demand for its full rack scale solutions. All of this offers us reason to be optimistic about what the company will say during the next report, scheduled for Aug. 6.At the same time, if Super Micro disappoints in any way, this could weigh on the shares, which already have slipped 40% from their high earlier this year. Considering all of this, should you buy Super Micro shares before Aug. 6 -- or wait? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
