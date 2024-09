Should You Buy Super Micro Computer Stock Ahead of Its High-Profile 10-for-1 Stock Split? Here's What History Shows.

On Aug. 6, in conjunction with the results of its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter (ended June 30), Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI), commonly called Supermicro, announced plans to initiate a 10-for-1 stock split. As a result of the split, shareholders will receive nine additional shares for each share of common stock they already own. The split will be conducted after the market closes on Monday, Sept. 30. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Tuesday, Oct. 1.Stock splits tend to generate a lot of buzz among investors, and Supermicro is no different. Furthermore, the company's robust performance over the past couple of years has fueled an eye-popping surge in the share price, as the stock has gained 433% since early last year (as of this writing).After gains of that magnitude, investors are left to consider the question: Is Supermicro stock a buy ahead of its high-profile stock split? Let's see what history has to say.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool