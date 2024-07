Should You Buy Tesla Stock Before July 23?

The time has come! Second-quarter earnings reports are about to kick into gear, and as usual, all eyes will be on big tech.Among mega-cap tech stocks, one of the underperformers so far this year has been Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Demand trends for electric vehicles (EVs) as well as a murky -- if not enigmatic -- macroeconomic picture have been primary concerns among Tesla skeptics.However, shares of the EV producer have witnessed something of a renaissance over the last month. Since mid-June, the stock has risen 47% and is now up 5% in 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool