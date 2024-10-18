|
18.10.2024 23:22:00
Should You Buy Tesla Stock Before Oct. 23?
Another quarter, another highly anticipated earnings report from Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).The company will be giving an update on its financial statements to shareholders on Oct. 23, covering the three months ending in September. Investors will be watching how revenue, profit margin, and cash flow have changed and what it means for Tesla's business health.After the hyped-up "We, Robot" event earlier this month fell flat and tanked the stock, investors are looking for Tesla to produce a win with this latest earnings release. The stock is off 46% from all-time high set in 2021, with revenue growth slowing down for the electric vehicle (EV) and renewable energy giant. Perhaps this is a buying opportunity for those focused on the long term.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
