01.09.2024 15:17:00
Should You Buy the 3 Highest-Paying Dividend Stocks in the Dow Jones?
Are you looking for investment income? Dividend stocks are an obvious place to start your search, but there are so many! For most people, limiting your prospects to the 30 stocks that make up the Dow Jones Industrial Average will not only make the hunt more manageable, but also ensures you own high-quality names.Even so, which Dow stocks? It's tempting to simply plow into the index's three highest-yielding names and call it a day. But there's something you might want to know about that strategy before using it.In case you're wondering, the Dow names sporting the highest-dividend yields right now are telecom behemoth Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), chemical company Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW), and oil giant Chevron (NYSE: CVX), with trailing yields of 6.5%, 5.3%, and 4.5%, respectively. You could certainly do worse.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
