Should You Buy Visa Stock While It's Below $300?

Almost every financial company has some sort of digital or tech component today and can be grouped under the fintech category. Visa (NYSE: V) is a well-established, traditional financial giant and one of the largest companies in the world by market cap. It's also a modern fintech superstar with high-tech capabilities that it continually invests in, with strong innovation and plenty of new opportunities.Visa has only had one stock split in its history since going public in 2008, and today its shares trade at about $277. Is now the time to buy?Visa operates a deceptively simple business model that's incredibly effective and profitable. Shoppers know that it powers their credit cards, but what that actually means is that it provides the financial infrastructure to move money from one place to the next. It's a network that connects your issuing bank, which provides the credit, to the merchant that's selling the goods.