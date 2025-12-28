Realty Income Aktie
WKN: 899744 / ISIN: US7561091049
|
28.12.2025 14:22:00
Should You Forget AGNC Investment and Buy Realty Income Instead?
One of the big risks for dividend lovers is focusing too much on yield. A great example of the problem here comes from comparing ultra-high AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) and its 13.5% dividend yield to Realty Income (NYSE: O) and its 5.7% yield. AGNC Investment isn't a bad company, per se, but Realty Income is likely to be the better dividend stock if you are trying to live off the income your portfolio generates.Investing isn't easy; it requires focus and commitment. Before you start buying stocks, define your goal, so you have a target to aim for and a measure to track your performance. The goal of most dividend investors is to generate a substantial and sustainable income stream from their portfolio, allowing them to use that money to cover living expenses.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Realty Income Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
22.12.25
|S&P 500-Papier Realty-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Realty-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
15.12.25
|S&P 500-Wert Realty-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Realty von vor 3 Jahren verloren (finanzen.at)
|
08.12.25
|S&P 500-Papier Realty-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Realty von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
01.12.25