IonQ Aktie
WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089
|
07.02.2026 05:13:00
Should You Forget IonQ and Buy These 2 Tech Stocks Instead?
Quantum computing has seen a surge in investor interest over the past couple of years. That's for good reason.Research from McKinsey & Company estimates that the quantum technology market could grow to be worth nearly $100 billion annually over the next decade -- and quantum computing will be the largest part of that market. Quantum computers store and process information in a fundamentally different way than the classical computers and digital devices we use today, which allows them to perform certain types of unusually complex calculations exponentially faster than even the most powerful traditional supercomputers.IonQ has been one of the most popular quantum computing stocks, but it trades at an expensive valuation given its limited success to date. Plus, it's a pure play on quantum computing, so there's a very low floor for the stock if the technology it is developing doesn't work out as hoped.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
