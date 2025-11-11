Shoulder Innovations Q3 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Shoulder Innovations, Inc. (SI), Tuesday reported third-quarter net loss of $8.73 million or $0.64 per share, compared to $4.06 million or $68.31 per share last year.

Net revenue in the third quarter increased 58% to $11.8 million, compared to $7.5 million in the third quarter of 2024. The increase was due to an increase in the number of implant systems sold, as well as an increase in the number of new customers.

Shoulder Innovations now expects full-year 2025 revenue to be in the range of $45 million to $46 million, representing growth of approximately 42% to 45% over full-year 2024 revenue. This compares to prior guidance of $42 million to $44 million, representing growth of approximately 33% to 39% over full-year 2024 revenue.