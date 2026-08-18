Sims FY26 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Sims Ltd (SGM.AX) reported net profit after tax or NPAT of A$245.3 million in fiscal 2026, compared with A$2.4 million, prior year. Diluted earnings per share climbed to 125.3 cents from 1.2 cents, a year ago. EBIT totaled A$407.4 million in fiscal 2026 versus A$68.6 million in the prior year. On an underlying basis, EBIT reached A$468.0 million compared with A$174.9 million, last year. Underlying NPAT totaled A$289.1 million against A$83.1 million a year ago. Underlying EPS stood at 147.7 cents versus 42.5 cents, last year.

Sales revenue was A$8.01 billion for fiscal 2026, up 6.9% from A$7.49 billion, last year.

Sims shares are trading at A$22.77 on Australian Securities Exchange, down 11.81%.

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