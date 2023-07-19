Sims Limited Debuts on the FTSE4Good Index Series

Sims Limited (ASX: SGM), a global leader in sustainability and an enabler of the circular economy, announced today that it has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series.

Created by the global index and data provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The FTSE4Good indexes are used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products. FTSE Russell evaluations are based on performance in areas such as Corporate Governance, Health & Safety, Anti-Corruption and Climate Change. Businesses included in the FTSE4Good Index Series meet a variety of environmental, social and governance criteria.

"Being included on the FTSE4Good Index Series is a welcome acknowledgement of our ongoing efforts to operate our business in a safe, sustainable, ethical and transparent manner,” said Elise Gautier, group chief risk and sustainability officer. "We continue to advance our goals and ambitions across environmental, social and governance areas in line with our purpose, create a world without waste to preserve our planet.”

Sims Limited’s strategic growth targets are embedded in its sustainability strategy, demonstrating that its business portfolio can deliver growth while enabling a circular, low-carbon future. During the year, Sims Limited has made strong progress on its commitments, including moving to renewable electricity for operating sites in North America, publishing its first tax transparency report, and committing to the 40:40 Vision for gender balanced leadership by 2030.

Inclusion on the FTSE4Good Index Series continues recognition of Sims Limited’s sustainability leadership. The company’s sustainability accomplishments has also been recognized by other leading indices and rankings, such as the DJSI Sustainability Index, CDP Climate leadership, the 2023 Financial Times Climate Leaders APAC list, Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies in America list, the As You Sow Carbon Clean200 list, and the Corporate Knights Global100 Most Sustainable Companies list.

To learn more about how Sims Limited delivers social, environmental and economical value, visit the company’s FY22 Sustainability Reporting Suite.

About Sims Limited

Founded in 1917, Sims Limited is a global leader in sustainability and an enabler of the circular economy that employs 4,400 employees who operate from more than 200 facilities across 15 countries. The company’s ordinary shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: SGM), and its American Depositary Shares are quoted on the Over-the-Counter market in the United States (USOTC: SMSMY). The company’s purpose, create a world without waste to preserve our planet, is what drives them to constantly innovate and offer new solutions in the circular economy for consumers, businesses, governments and communities around the world. For more information, visit www.simsltd.com.

About FTSE4Good

