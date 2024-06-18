|
Singapore's PUB Selects Jacobs For Kranji Water Reclamation Plant Engineering Services
(RTTNews) - Jacobs (J) said it was selected by Singapore's National Water Agency, PUB, through a competitive bid process, to provide professional engineering services for the development of the new Kranji Water Reclamation Plant or WRP.
Jacobs will provide engineering design, construction supervision and commissioning for the plant, which is expected to be operational by 2035.
The new Kranji Water Reclamation Plant will provide an initial treatment capacity of 120 million imperial gallons of used water per day (mgd) and will include a fully integrated 50 mgd NEWater Factory.
The company noted that the plant is the final component of the three-node Deep Tunnel Sewerage System to meet Singapore's long-term used water needs alongside Changi WRP in the east and Tuas WRP in the west.
