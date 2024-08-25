Sinopec Announces FY2024 Interim Results



EQS Newswire / 25/08/2024 / 19:10 UTC+8

Press release (For immediate release) Sinopec Delivered Promising 2024 Interim Results The Board Approved of the “Action of Corporate Value and Return Plan” Proposed to Distribute Cash Dividends of Not Less Than

65% of Annual Profit in Next Three Years (25 August 2024, Beijing, China) China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation ("Sinopec Corp." or the "Company") (HKEX: 386; SSE: 600028) today announced its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2024. Financial Highlights In accordance with IFRS, the Company’s operating revenue for the first half of 2024 reached RMB 1.58 trillion. Profit attributable to shareholders of the Company was RMB 37.079 billion, up 2.6% year-on-year; basic earnings per share were RMB 0.307, up 2.0% year-on-year. In accordance with CASs, the Company’s net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company was RMB 35.703 billion, up 1.7% year-on-year; basic earnings per share were RMB 0.296, up 1.0% year-on-year. The Board of Directors has resolved to distribute an interim cash dividend of RMB 0.146 per share (tax inclusive). In accordance with CASs, the interim dividend payout ratio amounted to 49.8%. Moreover, the Board of Directors has approved of the share repurchase plan with an aim to boost the enterprise value. The Board of Directors has approved of the “Action of Corporate Value and Return Plan”. In order to share its achievements with shareholders, the Board proposed the profit distribution plan for the next three years (2024-2026). Pursuant to it, the cash dividends payout ratio shall be not less than 65%. The Company’s oil and gas output in the first half reached approximately 258 million barrels of oil equivalent, up 3.1% year-on-year. Natural Gas production reached approximately 700.6 billion cubic feet, up 6.0% year-on-year; refinery throughput was 127 million tonnes, up 0.1% year-on-year; total sales volume of refined oil products was approximately 119 million tonnes, up 2.1% year-on-year; ethylene production was 6.496 million tonnes. Focusing on efforts to cut carbon emissions, reduce pollution, increase efficiency and promote green development, the Company formulated the Second Phase Plan of the Green Enterprise Campaign of Sinopec Corp. It set the following main targets through 2028: emission intensities of carbon dioxide and methane decrease by 5% and 20% respectively compared with 2023, capture and utilise 2.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per year, 100% compliance rate of carbon emission trading; over 92% comprehensive utilisation rate of industrial solid waste, 100% compliance disposal rate of hazardous waste; comprehensive energy consumption per RMB10,000 of production output decreases by 5% compared with 2023, over 60% reuse rate of wastewater. Mr. Ma Yongsheng, the Chairman of the Company, said: Going forward, we will thoroughly implement reforms to promote high-quality development, attach great importance to innovation-driven growth, accelerate business transformation and upgrading, strengthen lean management, and strive hard to overcome difficulties and create value. The Company will strengthen operational quality and further enhance profitability. By giving full play to our integrated operation, we will optimize the industrial chain and regional layout and reinforce cost management, thereby maximizing our profitability. Enhanced efforts will be made to promote the business transformation and upgrading, and new productive forces will be cultivated and developed. We will commit ourselves to the innovation-driven strategy so as to drive the business transformation and upgrading and the development of emerging businesses. As for the upstream business, we will insist on the expansion of oil and gas business, and the development of natural gas production, supply, storage and marketing system will be accelerated. The development of a multi-energy complementary system comprising “oil and gas + new energies” will be expedited by enhancing efforts to develop new energies such as hydrogen energy, wind power and solar power. As for the refining business, we will speed up the construction of "high-end, intelligent and green" production bases, coordinate the development of low-cost “oil to chemicals” projects and the projects for “oil to specialties with differentiated features”, and proactively formulate the plan for the development of emerging businesses such as new materials and bio-technology. As for the marketing business, we will further optimize the network layout, push for the development of EV battery charging and swapping service and gas filling station network along with the expansion of demonstrating application scenarios for hydrogen mobility. Moreover, the Easy Joy service ecosystem will be enhanced in order to sharpen the competitive edges of our integrated energy service network involving “petrol, gas, hydrogen, power and services”. Meanwhile, the Company will strive to improve ESG and promote sustainable development. Persistent efforts will be made to continually enhance our corporate governance system and establish a modern enterprise system. At the same time, the Company will proactively respond to the climate change, implement Carbon Peak Action Plan and the second phase of Green Enterprise Action Plan in a steady manner. Large-scale application of negative emission technologies such as CCUS will be promoted in conjunction with coordinated efforts to cut carbon emissions, reduce pollution, increase efficiency and promote green development, thereby contributing our efforts to promote the green transition of the society. We will also actively fulfill our social responsibilities and improve stakeholders’ satisfaction. By strengthening the ESG system, we will boost the ESG performance and promote our sustainable development. The Company will vigorously enhance the communication with stakeholders and increase the enterprise value. In adherence to the investor-centric approach, we will continuously improve the quality of our information disclosures and investor relations work. While making persistent efforts to refine the mechanism for stakeholder consultation and feedback, we will reply to investors’ enquiries on a timely basis, increase our recognition in the market and increase the enterprise value. Business Review In the first half of 2024, China’s economy sustained recovery momentum, registering GDP growth of 5.0% year-on-year. Based on the Company’s statistics, domestic demand for natural gas increased rapidly with apparent consumption up by 10% year on year. Due to the decline in diesel demand, domestic consumption of refined oil products decreased by 0.5% year on year. Domestic demand for chemicals kept growing with ethylene equivalent consumption up by 4.3% year on year. In the first half of 2024, international oil prices fluctuated widely, with the average spot price of Platts Brent was USD 84.1 per barrel, up by 5.3% year-on-year. Exploration and Production In the first half of 2024, the Company intensified efforts in high quality exploration and profit-oriented development, yielding good results in adding reserves and production, cutting cost and increasing profit. Domestic production for oil and gas equivalents hit record high for the same period. In terms of exploration, the Company strengthened geophysical, risk and integrated evaluation exploration, and achieved major exploration breakthroughs in shale gas of Sichuan Basin and in the new area of Beibu Gulf Basin. The construction of Shengli Jiyang Shale Oil National Demonstration Zone was promoted efficiently. In terms of crude oil development, the Company carried forward the key capacity building of offshore Shengli, Tahe and Beibu Gulf Basin, and strengthened fine-tuned development in mature fields. In terms of natural gas development, it progressed with the key capacity building projects in Shunbei Zone Two and West Sichuan marine facies gas. It further enhanced the integrated operation of natural gas production, supply, storage and sales and the profitability of the whole natural gas business chain went up remarkably year on year, recording a new high. The Company’s production of oil and gas in the first half of 2024 was 257.66 million barrels of oil equivalent, up by 3.1%, among which domestic crude oil production totaled 126.49 million barrels, up by 1.5% year-on-year and natural gas production reached 700.57 billion cubic feet, up by 6.0% year-on-year. In the first half of 2024, operating revenue of the segment was RMB153.8 billion, representing an increase of 6.1% year-on-year. This was mainly due to the increase in crude oil price and the sales volume of crude oil and natural gas products. In the first half of 2024, the oil and gas lifting cost was RMB753.4 per tonne, representing a decrease of 0.4% year-on-year. In the first half of 2024, this segment seized the opportunity of relative high crude oil prices, spared no efforts to increase reserves, boost production, cut cost, achieved good performance, strengthened the optimization of the whole natural gas industry chain, and realised an operating profit of RMB29.1 billion, representing an increase of RMB3.7 billion or 14.7% year-on-year. Exploration and Production: Summary of Operations Six-month periods ended

30 June Changes 2024 2023 % Oil and gas production (mmboe) 257.66 249.88 3.1 Crude oil production (mmbbls) 140.53 139.68 0.6 China 126.49 124.68 1.5 Overseas 14.04 15.00 (6.4) Natural gas production (bcf) 700.57 660.88 6.0 Refining In the first half of the year, facing severe challenges brought by the weak market demand and narrowing margin of certain refinery products, the Company adhered to the integration of production and marketing by closely following market demand, optimized utilization rate and product mix and increased production based on profitability. It dynamically coordinated procurement, storage and transportation, and production to reduce procurement cost. Besides, it optimised the rhythm of carrying forward the “oil to chemicals” and “oil to specialties” projects, and produced more market-favored products such as gasoline and jet fuel. Efforts were also made to seize opportunities in overseas market and optimized export scheduling and structure. In the first half of 2024, the Company processed 126.69 million tonnes of crude and produced 77.30 million tonnes of refined oil products, up by 1.6% with gasoline and kerosene output up by 6.6% and 15.2% respectively year on year. In the first half of 2024, operating revenues of the segment were RMB749.7 billion, representing an increase of 2.8% year-on-year. This was mainly due to the increased price of refined oil products and others year-on-year resulting from increased price of international crude oil. In the first half of 2024, the unit refining cash operating cost (defined as operating expenses less cost of crude oil and refining feedstock, depreciation and amortisation, taxes other than income tax and other operating expenses, divided by the throughput of crude oil and refining feedstock) was RMB195.4 per tonne, representing a decrease of 4.5% year-on-year, which was mainly due to the decrease in costs of power and fuels resulting from enhancing cost control. In the first half of 2024, the segment focused on optimisation and integration of production and marketing, flexibly and timely adjusted the utilisation rate and product structure following the market demand, made every effort to reduce the impact of rising crude oil procurement costs and weak market demand, and realised an operating profit of RMB7.1 billion, decreased by RMB4.3 billion or 37.6% year-on-year. Refining: Summary of Operations Six-month periods ended

30 June Changes 2024 2023 (%) Refinery throughput (million tonnes) 126.69 126.54 0.1 Gasoline, diesel and kerosene production (million tonnes) 77.30 76.07 1.6 Gasoline (million tonnes) 32.34 30.33 6.6 Diesel (million tonnes) 29.31 32.15 (8.8) Kerosene (million tonnes) 15.65 13.59 15.2 Light chemical feedstock production (million tonnes) 19.79 21.36 (7.4) Note: Includes 100% of the production of domestic joint ventures. Marketing and Distribution In the first half of 2024, the Company actively addressed the challenges of weak diesel demand and rapid growth of electric vehicles. By taking a client-focused approach, it brought its advantages in integrated business into full play and expanded the market through high quality service. The Company carried out special marketing campaign and differentiated marketing strategy, boosting sales of gasoline and jet fuel. Measures were taken to effectively cement existing marketing network and promote the growth of EV battery charging and gas fueling business with charging volume and vehicle LNG operating volume both going up significantly. It promoted steady development of hydrogen transportation and actively transformed into an integrated energy service provider of petro, gas, hydrogen, power and services. At the same time, the Company reinforced the buildup of proprietary brands, enriched diversified non-fuel business models for Easy Joy and upgraded the operating quality of non-fuel business. Total sales volume of refined oil products for the first half of the year was 119.01 million tonnes, up by 2.1%, of which total domestic sales volume accounting for 90.14 million tonnes. In the first half of 2024, the operating revenues of this segment were RMB863.5 billion, decreased by 0.9% year-on-year. This was mainly attributable to decreased demand and sales volume for diesel year-on-year. In the first half of 2024, the segment persisted in integrating and collaborating to achieve profits, spared no effort to expand market and increase sales volume, but was impacted by factors including new energy and LNG substitution. The segment realised an operating profit of RMB14.6 billion, representing a decrease of RMB2.3 billion year-on-year, down by 13.7% year-on-year. The profit of non-fuel business was RMB2.6 billion, representing a decrease of RMB0.09 billion year-on-year. Marketing and Distribution: Summary of Operations Six-month periods ended

30 June Changes 2024 2023 % Total sales volume of refined oil products (million tonnes) 119.01 116.60 2.1 Total domestic sales volume of refined oil products (million tonnes) 90.14 92.47 (2.5) Retail (million tonnes) 56.96 59.76 (4.7) Direct sales and distribution

(million tonnes) 33.18 32.71 1.4 Note: The total sales volume of refined oil products includes the amount of refined oil marketing and trading sales volume. As of

30 June 2024 As of

31 Dec 2023 Changes

from the end of previous year（%） Total number of Sinopec-branded service stations 30,959 30,958 0.0 Number of convenience stores 28,633 28,431 0.7 Chemicals In the first half of 2024, the domestic chemical market was still in the trough of business cycle. The Company kept up with the market demand and strengthened coordination of refining and chemical business, regional collaboration and integration of production, sales and R&D efforts. It beefed up cost reduction efforts and achieved notable results in tapping potential and raising profits. Feedstock was further diversified to lower cost. The Company also ran profitable units such as aromatics at high utilization rate, arranged utilization rate cut as well as operational shutdown for units with negative marginal profits and increased the proportion of high value-added products steadily. In the first half of the year, ethylene production was 6.496 million tonnes. Production of synthetic fibre monomer and polymer was up by 17.8% year on year. The Company enhanced cooperation with strategic customers, pushed forward tailor-made product services and explored both domestic and overseas markets with export volume up by 17.8%. The total chemical sales volume in the first half reached 40.06 million tonnes with all products produced were sold. In the first half of 2024, the operating revenues of this segment were RMB257.3 billion, up by 5.3% year-on-year. This was mainly due to increase in sales volume and prices of chemical products year-on-year. In the first half of 2024, the segment closely followed the market demand, enhanced integration of production, marketing, research in all aspects, dynamically measured product marginal profit, vigorously optimised the structure of feedstock, facilities and products, made efforts to increase production of high value-added products, enhanced cost control and realised an operating loss of RMB3.2 billion, narrowing by RMB0.2 billion year-on-year. Major Chemical Products: Summary of Operations Unit of production: 1,000 tonnes Six-month periods ended 30 June Changes 2024 2023 (%) Ethylene 6,496 6,875 (5.5) Synthetic resin 9,784 9,793 (0.1) Synthetic fiber monomer and polymer 4,598 3,903 17.8 Synthetic fiber 633 519 22.0 Synthetic rubber 678 670 1.2 Note: Includes 100% of the production of domestic joint ventures. Safety and Health In the first half of 2024, the Company continuously improved the HSE management system and ensured professional HSE operation. It implemented the all-staff safety production responsibility system, launched the “Safety Management Enhancement Year” campaign. The Company strengthened the rectification and elimination of safety risks and potential dangers and maintained the stability of safety production. It promoted the occupational health management system and construction of “A Healthy Company” with health management level going up steadily. Science and Technology Innovation In the first half of 2024, the Company further promoted the reform of the science and technology system and mechanism, sought breakthroughs in key and core technologies, and built national-level R&D institutions for the energy industry, all contributing to better innovation-driven effects. Breakthrough was made in deep and ultra-deep shale gas exploration theory and technology. The shale oil development technology was successfully employed in depression basins such as Jiyang and Northern Jiangsu for building profitable production capacity. The Company achieved industrial application of strip fluidized bed residue hydrogenation catalyst and put into operation the cyclohexene esterification hydrogenation to cyclohexanone unit. It upgraded the intelligent operation center and intelligent production facilities, and put into use digital applications such as digital twins and 5G technologies. Capital Expenditures The Company focused on the quality and return of investment and continued to optimize its capital projects management. In the first half of the year, total capital expenditures were RMB55.893 billion. Capital expenditure for the exploration and production segment was RMB33.788 billion, mainly for crude oil capacity building in Jiyang and Tahe, natural gas capacity building in West Sichuan and the construction of oil and gas storage and transportation facilities. Capital expenditure for the refining segment was RMB9.201 billion, mainly for Zhenhai expansion, technical upgrading in Guangzhou and Maoming companies. Capital expenditure for the marketing and distribution segment was RMB2.952 billion was spent in the marketing and distribution segment, mainly for the development of integrated energy station network, revamping of the existing end-user network and non-fuel business. Capital expenditure for the chemicals segment was RMB8.633 billion, mainly for ethylene projects in Zhenhai phase II and Maoming and high-end materials projects etc. Capital expenditure for the corporate and other segment were RMB1.319 billion, mainly for R&D facilities and information technology application projects. Business Outlook In the second half of 2024, China’s economy is expected to further improve. Domestic demand for natural gas and chemical products is expected to improve, and that for refined oil products will remain stable. Given the impacts of geopolitics, and changes in the global supply, demand and inventory, the international crude oil prices are expected to fluctuate widely. The Company will leverage advantages of integration, and enhance coordinated operation to strive for a high-quality performance. It will stress on the following aspects: E&P: The Company will continue to add oil and gas reserve, stabilize oil output, increase gas production, and cut costs, so as to strive for better profitability. It will enhance exploration and trap pre-exploration, increase the quality and scale of reserves. Besides, it will accelerate the capacity construction of oil and gas production in areas such as Shengli offshore, west Junggar, and Shunbei Zone Two, strengthen the application of technologies for EOR, and take measures to reduce the break-even point. It will expedite the construction of the production, supply, storage, and marketing system of natural gas, diversify the supply of natural gas, reduce resource costs, optimize marketing strategies, and expand high-quality customers. Its plan for the second half of 2024 is to produce 139 million barrels of crude oil and 679.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Refining: The Company will adhere will insist on the synergistic development between production and marketing, flexibly adjust the product mix and the utilization rates to ensure efficient operation of the industrial chain to the coordination of production and sales, adjust product slate and utilization rate focusing on profitability, and ensure the efficient operation of the value chain. It will dynamically optimize the procurement scale and rhythm, reduce procurement costs, and improve the slate mix and rhythm of exported products. It will stress insist on low-cost “oil to chemicals” and differentiated “oil to specialty” products”, effectively cut the diesel to gasoline ratio and diesel yield, and push promote the development of special products such as needle coke. In the second half of 2024, the Company plans to process 126 million tonnes of crude oil. Marketing and Distribution: The Company will fully leverage the advantages of integration, strengthen digital and intelligent empowerment, and press hard with market expansion of market and sales. It will keep optimizing the network layout, facilitate the construction of EV battery charging and gas refueling networks and demonstration application of hydrogen-based mobility, improve the comprehensive service of Easy Joy, enhance the quality and profitability of non-fuel businesses, and consolidate and improve the quality of the “petro, gas, hydrogen, power and services” network. In the second half of 2024, it plans to sell 91.09 million tonnes of refined oil products domestically. Chemicals: The Company will actively respond to the bottom of the chemical industry cycle, adhere to the principle of “basic + high-end”, and make every effort to reduce costs, expand markets, and tap potentials for better profits. It will continue to diversify the feed-stock and cut the costs through multiple means. In adherence to the market-oriented approach, it will maintain high utilization of profitable units, and raise the profitability of high-quality assets. It will further strengthen the synergy among production, sales, research and application, intensify promote the development of new materials and high value-added products, and increase profitability. The Company will actively expand domestic and international markets, and strengthen cooperation with strategic customers and tailored services for our products. In the second half of 2024, it plans to produce 6.85 million tonnes of ethylene. Capital Expenditure: The Company plans to spend RMB117.1 billion in the second half of 2024. RMB44.0 billion will be spent in the E&P segment, mainly for the crude oil production capacity building in Jiyang and Tahe, the natural gas production capacity building in west Sichuan, and the storage and transportation facilities building for oil and gas. RMB15.6 billion will be spent in the refining segment, mainly for the expansion of Zhenhai expansion refining and the technical upgrading and technology revamping projects of Guangzhou and Maoming companies. RMB15.4 billion will be spent in the marketing and distribution segment, mainly for developing the network for integrated energy stations, the revamping of the existing network for end-users, and non-fuel businesses. RMB37.2 billion will be spent in the chemical segment, mainly for the construction of ethylene projects in Zhenhai Phase II and Maoming, the aromatics project in Jiujiang and high-end materials projects. RMB4.9 billion will be spent for corporate and others, mainly for R&D and IT development.

Appendix: Key financial data and indicators FINANCIAL DATA AND INDICATORS PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CASs Principal accounting data Items Six-month period ended 30 June Changes over the same period of the preceding year (%) 2024 (RMB million) 2023 (RMB million) (adjusted) Operating income 1,576,131 1,593,682 (1.1) Net profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company 35,703 35,111 1.7 Net profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company excluding extraordinary gains and losses 35,582 33,655 5.7 Net cash flow from operating activities 42,269 27,562 53.4 At 30 June 2024 (RMB million) At 31 December 2023 (RMB million) Change from the end of last year (%) Total equity attributable to equity shareholders of the Company 828,140 805,794 2.8 Total assets 2,141,936 2,026,674 5.7 Principal financial indicators Items Six-month period ended 30 June Changes over the same period of the preceding year (%) 2024 (RMB) 2023 (RMB) Basic earnings per share 0.296 0.293 1.0 Diluted earnings per share 0.296 0.293 1.0 Basic earnings per share (excluding extraordinary gains and losses) 0.295 0.281 5.0 Weighted average return on net assets (%) 4.37 4.43 (0.06)

percentage points Weighted average return (excluding extraordinary gains and losses) on net assets (%) 4.36 4.25 0.11

percentage points FINANCIAL DATA AND INDICATORS PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH IFRS Principal accounting data Items Six-month period ended 30 June Changes over the same period of the preceding year (%) 2024 (RMB million) 2023 (RMB million) Operating profit 51,021 53,696 (5.0) Profit attributable to shareholders of the Company 37,079 36,122 2.6 Net cash generated from operating activities 42,269 27,562 53.4 At 30 June 2024 (RMB million) At 31 December 2023 (RMB million) Change from the end of last year (%) Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company 825,925 802,989 2.9 Total assets 2,140,524 2,024,696 5.7 Principal financial indicators Items Six-month period ended 30 June Changes over the same period of the preceding year (%) 2024 (RMB) 2023 (RMB) (adjusted) Basic earnings per share 0.307 0.301 2.0 Diluted earnings per share 0.307 0.301 2.0 Return on capital employed (%) 4.30 4.22 0.08

percentage points

The following table sets forth the operating revenues, operating expenses and operating profit/(loss) by each segment before elimination of the inter-segment transactions for the periods indicated, and the percentage change between the first half of 2024 and the first half of 2023. Six-month period ended 30 June Changes 2024 2023 (RMB million) (%) Exploration and Production Segment Operating revenues 153,762 144,863 6.1 Operating expenses 124,614 119,455 4.3 Operating profit 29,148 25,408 14.7 Refining Segment Operating revenues 749,665 729,557 2.8 Operating expenses 742,540 718,147 3.4 Operating profit 7,125 11,410 (37.6) Marketing and Distribution Segment Operating revenues 863,497 871,348 (0.9) Operating expenses 848,849 854,379 (0.6) Operating profit 14,648 16,969 (13.7) Chemicals Segment Operating revenues 257,251 244,300 5.3 Operating expenses 260,415 247,658 5.2 Operating loss (3,164) (3,358) (5.8) Corporate and Others Operating revenues 796,568 810,518 (1.7) Operating expenses 792,264 806,961 (1.8) Operating profit 4,304 3,557 21.0 Elimination (1,040) (290) - About Sinopec Corp. Sinopec Corp. is one of the largest integrated energy and chemical companies in China. Its principal operations include the exploration and production, pipeline transportation and sale of petroleum and natural gas; the production, sale, storage and transportation of refinery products, petrochemical products, coal chemical products, synthetic fibre, and other chemical products; the import and export, including an import and export agency business, of petroleum, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemical and chemical products, and other commodities and technologies; and research, development and application of technologies and information; hydrogen energy business and related services such as hydrogen production, storage, transportation and sales; battery charging and swapping, solar energy, wind energy and other new energy business and related services。 Disclaimer This press release includes "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical facts that address activities, events or developments that Sinopec Corp. expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including but not limited to projections, targets, reserve volume, other estimates and business plans) are forward-looking statements. Sinopec Corp.'s actual results or developments may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to the price fluctuation, possible changes in actual demand, foreign exchange rate, results of oil exploration, estimates of oil and gas reserves, market shares, competition, environmental risks, possible changes to laws, finance and regulations, conditions of the global economy and financial markets, political risks, possible delay of projects, government approval of projects, cost estimates and other factors beyond Sinopec Corp.'s control. In addition, Sinopec Corp. makes the forward-looking statements referred to herein as of today and undertakes no obligation to update these statements. Investor Inquiries： Media Inquiries： Beijing Hong Kong Tel：(86 10) 5996 0028 Tel：(852) 2522 1838 Fax：(86 10) 5996 0386 Fax：(852) 2521 9955 Email：ir@sinopec.com Email：sinopec@prchina.com.hk



File: 【Press Release】Sinopec FY2024 Interim Results



25/08/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

