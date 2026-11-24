SK hynix Aktie
WKN: 907210 / ISIN: KR7000660001
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24.11.2026 18:15:02
SK hynix vs. TSMC: One Chipmaker's Revenue Is Exploding, but Is It the Better Buy for 2027?
The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure has fueled substantial demand for advanced semiconductors, benefiting companies across the industry. SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) are two major beneficiaries, supplying critical components for AI data centers. But while both companies are capitalizing on the same trend, their quarterly revenue performance reveals important differences in their growth trajectories.
SK hynix manufactures advanced memory chips used in smartphones, computers, and AI data centers. The company has become a major supplier of high-bandwidth memory, an essential component of the processors powering AI infrastructure.
SK hynix experienced extraordinary revenue growth throughout 2026, accelerating from approximately $22 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025 to more than $72 billion in the third quarter of 2026. Quarterly revenue has more than tripled over that period, with particularly strong growth in the second and third quarters. The acceleration reflects surging demand for advanced memory products as technology companies expand their AI infrastructure investments.
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|SK hynix Inc (spons. GDRs)
|698,00
|-4,90%