Skyline Champion Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) ("Skyline Champion”) today announced financial results for its second quarter ended September 30, 2023 ("fiscal 2024”).

Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Highlights (compared to Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 unless otherwise noted)

Net sales decreased 42.5% to $464.2 million

U.S. homes sold decreased 33.4% to 4,842

Total backlog decreased 0.7% to $257.8 million compared to the sequential first quarter

Average selling price ("ASP”) per U.S. home sold decreased 14.8% to $88,400

Gross profit margin contracted by 890 basis points to 25.1%

Net income decreased by 68.3% to $45.7 million

Adjusted earnings per share ("EPS”) decreased 67.3% to $0.82

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 70.2% to $58.8 million

Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted by 1,170 basis points to 12.7%

Net cash generated by operating activities was $54.3 million during the quarter

Announced closing of strategic investment in ECN Capital and formation of Champion Financing

Closed on the acquisition of Regional Homes post quarter end

"Skyline Champion continued to demonstrate our commitment to the customer and our ability to execute our strategy in an evolving economic environment,” said Mark Yost, Skyline Champion’s President, and Chief Executive Officer. "We continued to see a healthy increase in order volumes sequentially. In addition, we have recently closed two transformational strategic opportunities – our investment in ECN Capital including the formation of Champion Financing, and the acquisition of Regional Homes. We are excited by these new developments and remain confident that execution of our strategic initiatives will continue to position us to better serve our customers for years to come.”

Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

Net sales for the second quarter fiscal 2024 decreased 42.5% to $464.2 million compared to the prior-year period. The number of U.S. homes sold in the second quarter fiscal 2024 decreased 33.4% to 4,842. The lower volume output compared to the prior year period primarily reflects the decrease in order volumes from the larger community REITs as well as the absence of FEMA-related sales which totaled $117.8 million last year. The ASP per U.S. home sold decreased 14.8% to $88,400. The decline in ASPs is a result of higher-priced FEMA unit sales in the prior-year period, changes to core product mix, and a decrease in material surcharges. The number of Canadian factory-built homes sold in the quarter decreased to 232 homes compared to 303 homes in the prior-year period due to the higher interest rate environment and softening demand.

Gross profit decreased by 57.5% to $116.5 million in the second quarter fiscal 2024 compared to the prior-year period. Gross profit margin was 25.1% of net sales, a contraction of 890 basis points compared to 34.0% in the second quarter fiscal 2023. The change in gross profit margin was driven by lower ASPs due to the higher-priced FEMA unit sales in the prior-year period and a shift in product mix to homes with fewer options. Gross margins were also impacted by softer demand and recently opened plants.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses ("SG&A”) in the second quarter fiscal 2024 decreased to $64.5 million from $83.9 million in the same period last year. SG&A during the quarter decreased due to less variable compensation expense from lower sales volumes. SG&A as a percentage of net sales was 13.9%, compared to 10.4% in the prior year period.

Net income decreased by 68.3% to $45.7 million for the second quarter fiscal 2024 compared to the prior-year period. The decrease in net income was driven by lower sales and gross profit in the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter fiscal 2024 decreased by 70.2% to $58.8 million compared to the second quarter fiscal 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter was 12.7%, compared to 24.4% in the prior-year period.

As of September 30, 2023, Skyline Champion had $701.2 million of cash and cash equivalents, a decrease of $96.6 million in the current quarter, due to the strategic investment in ECN Capital partially offset by cash flows from operations.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Skyline Champion management will host a conference call tomorrow, November 1, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss Skyline Champion’s financial results and an update on current operations.

Investors and other interested parties can listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of Skyline Champion’s website at skylinechampion.com. The online replay will be available on the same website immediately following the call.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 407-4018 (domestic) or (201) 689-8471 (international). A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers, (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13741722. The replay will be available until 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on November 15, 2023.

About Skyline Champion Corporation:

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) is a leading producer of factory-built housing in North America and employs approximately 8,600 people subsequent to the closing of the acquisition of Regional Homes in October 2023. With more than 70 years of homebuilding experience and 47 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and western Canada, Skyline Champion is well positioned with an innovative portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, ADUs, park-models and modular buildings for the single-family, multi-family, and hospitality sectors.

In addition to its core home building business, Skyline Champion provides construction services to install and set-up factory-built homes, operates a factory-direct retail business with 74 retail locations across the United States, and operates Star Fleet Trucking, providing transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries from several dispatch locations across the United States.

Skyline Champion builds homes under some of the most well-known brand names in the factory-built housing industry including Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Regional Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S. and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Presentation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP”) throughout this press release, Skyline Champion has provided non-GAAP financial measures, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted Earnings Per Share, which present operating results on a basis adjusted for certain items. Skyline Champion uses these non-GAAP financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring its performance relative to that of its competitors. Skyline Champion believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful financial metrics to assess its operating performance from period-to-period by excluding certain items that Skyline Champion believes are not representative of its core business. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace, and should not be considered superior to, the presentation of Skyline Champion’s financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Skyline Champion defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss plus expenses or minus income, (a) the provision for income taxes, (b) interest income or expense, net, (c) depreciation and amortization, (d) gain or loss from discontinued operations, (e) non-cash restructuring charges and impairment of assets, (f) other non-operating income and costs, including but not limited to those costs for the acquisition and integration or disposition of businesses and idle facilities. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of earnings calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income or loss, net sales, operating income or earnings per share prepared on a U.S. GAAP basis. Adjusted EBITDA does not purport to represent cash flow provided by, or used in, operating activities as defined by U.S. GAAP. Skyline Champion believes that Adjusted EBITDA is commonly used by investors to evaluate its performance and that of its competitors. However, Skyline Champion’s use of Adjusted EBITDA may vary from that of others in its industry. Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled from the respective measure under U.S. GAAP in the tables below. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales reported in the statement of operations. Adjusted Earnings Per Share is calculated as net income or loss plus (a) equity-based compensation awards granted before December 31, 2018, (b) restructuring charges, (c) impairment of assets, and (d) other non-operating costs including those for the acquisition and integration of businesses, including the related tax effect, if any, on these items.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release, including certain statements regarding Skyline Champion’s strategic initiatives, and future market demand are intended to be covered by the safe harbor for "forward-looking statements" provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of words such as "believe," "expect," "future," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "may," "could," "should," "will," "potential," "continue," or other similar words or phrases. Similarly, statements that describe objectives, plans, or goals also are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of Skyline Champion. We caution readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, implied, or projected by such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include regional, national and international economic, financial, public health and labor conditions, and the following: supply-related issues, including prices and availability of materials; labor-related issues; inflationary pressures in the North American economy; the cyclicality and seasonality of the housing industry and its sensitivity to changes in general economic or other business conditions; demand fluctuations in the housing industry, including as a result of actual or anticipated increases in homeowner borrowing rates; the possible unavailability of additional capital when needed; competition and competitive pressures; changes in consumer preferences for our products or our failure to gauge those preferences; quality problems, including the quality of parts sourced from suppliers and related liability and reputational issues; data security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, and other information technology disruptions; the potential disruption of operations caused by the conversion to new information systems; the extensive regulation affecting the production and sale of factory-built housing and the effects of possible changes in laws with which we must comply; the potential impact of natural disasters on sales and raw material costs; the risks associated with mergers and acquisitions, including integration of operations and information systems; periodic inventory adjustments by, and changes to relationships with, independent retailers; changes in interest and foreign exchange rates; insurance coverage and cost issues; the possibility that all or part of our intangible assets, including goodwill, might become impaired; the possibility that all or part of our investment in ECN might become impaired; the possibility that our risk management practices may leave us exposed to unidentified or unanticipated risks; the potential disruption to our business caused by public health issues, such as an epidemic or pandemic, and resulting government actions; and other risks set forth in the "Risk Factors” section, the "Legal Proceedings” section, the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” section, and other sections, as applicable, in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 1, 2023 previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC”), as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, filed with or furnished to the SEC.

If any of these risks or uncertainties materializes or if any of the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements proves to be incorrect, then the developments and future events concerning Skyline Champion set forth in this press release may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our expectations and beliefs to change. Skyline Champion assumes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless obligated to do so under the federal securities laws.

SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, dollars and shares in thousands) September 30, 2023 April 1, 2023 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 701,155 $ 747,453 Trade accounts receivable, net 55,097 67,296 Inventories, net 182,239 202,238 Other current assets 39,447 26,479 Total current assets 977,938 1,043,466 Long-term assets: Property, plant, and equipment, net 191,766 177,125 Goodwill 196,574 196,574 Amortizable intangible assets, net 40,299 45,343 Deferred tax assets 19,798 17,422 Other noncurrent assets 242,800 82,794 Total assets $ 1,669,175 $ 1,562,724 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 50,829 $ 44,702 Other current liabilities 192,322 204,215 Total current liabilities 243,151 248,917 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt 12,430 12,430 Deferred tax liabilities 6,417 5,964 Other liabilities 66,984 62,412 Total long-term liabilities 85,831 80,806 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 1,587 1,585 Additional paid-in capital 530,645 519,479 Retained earnings 821,628 725,672 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,667 ) (13,735 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,340,193 1,233,001 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,669,175 $ 1,562,724

SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended Six months ended September 30, 2023 October 1, 2022 September 30, 2023 October 1, 2022 Net sales $ 464,236 $ 806,825 $ 929,005 $ 1,532,706 Cost of sales 347,747 532,719 682,843 1,029,265 Gross profit 116,489 274,106 246,162 503,441 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 64,454 83,915 134,893 156,197 Operating income 52,035 190,191 111,269 347,244 Interest (income), net (10,480 ) (1,974 ) (19,781 ) (1,884 ) Other expense (income) 2,065 — 2,065 (634 ) Income before income taxes 60,450 192,165 128,985 349,762 Income tax expense 14,781 48,073 32,047 88,519 Net income $ 45,669 $ 144,092 $ 96,938 $ 261,243 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.80 $ 2.53 $ 1.69 $ 4.59 Diluted $ 0.79 $ 2.51 $ 1.68 $ 4.55

SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, dollars in thousand) Six months ended September 30, 2023 October 1, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 96,938 $ 261,243 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 14,378 12,557 Amortization of deferred financing fees 162 175 Equity-based compensation 10,943 7,753 Deferred taxes (1,919 ) 3,318 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant, and equipment 96 (85 ) Foreign currency transaction loss 76 974 Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 12,101 7,633 Floor plan receivables (2,521 ) — Inventories 20,059 11,540 Other assets (13,434 ) (14,489 ) Accounts payable 4,387 (21,000 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (12,128 ) 8,947 Net cash provided by operating activities 129,138 278,566 Cash flows from investing activities Additions to property, plant, and equipment (22,847 ) (25,613 ) Cash paid for equity method investment (1,000 ) — Cash paid for investment in ECN common stock (78,858 ) — Cash paid for investment in ECN preferred stock (64,520 ) — Investment in floor plan loans (18,466 ) — Proceeds from floor plan loans 10,528 — Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (6,810 ) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant, and equipment 524 132 Net cash used in investing activities (174,639 ) (32,291 ) Cash flows from financing activities Changes in floor plan financing, net — 3,027 Stock option exercises 224 596 Tax payments for equity-based compensation (982 ) (1,363 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (758 ) 2,260 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (39 ) (6,944 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (46,298 ) 241,591 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 747,453 435,413 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 701,155 $ 677,004

SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited, dollars in thousand) Three months ended Six months ended September 30, 2023 October 1, 2022 September 30, 2023 October 1, 2022 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA: Net income $ 45,669 $ 144,092 $ 96,938 $ 261,243 Income tax expense 14,781 48,073 32,047 88,519 Interest (income), net (10,480 ) (1,974 ) (19,781 ) (1,884 ) Depreciation and amortization 6,786 6,941 14,378 12,557 EBITDA 56,756 197,132 123,582 360,435 Transaction costs 2,065 — 2,065 338 Other — — — (973 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 58,821 $ 197,132 $ 125,647 $ 359,800

SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (Unaudited, dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) (Certain amounts shown net of tax, as applicable) Three months ended Six months ended September 30, 2023 October 1, 2022 September 30, 2023 October 1, 2022 Net income $ 45,669 $ 144,092 $ 96,938 $ 261,243 Adjustments: Transaction costs 1,555 — 1,555 252 Other — — — (727) Adjusted net income attributable to the Company's common shareholders $ 47,224 $ 144,092 $ 98,493 $ 260,768 Adjusted basic net income per share $ 0.83 $ 2,53 $ 1.72 $ 4.58 Adjusted diluted net income per share $ 0.82 $ 2,51 $ 1.71 $ 4.55 Average basic shares outstanding 57,232 56,956 57,224 56,933 Average diluted shares outstanding 57,724 57,406 57,695 57,364

