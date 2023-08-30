Skyline Champion Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) ("Skyline Champion”), today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

Jefferies Industrials Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Location: New York, NY

Participants: Mark Yost, President and Chief Executive Officer and Laurie Hough, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

RBC Global Industrials Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Presentation: 10:20 a.m. (PT)

Participants: Mark Yost, President and Chief Executive Officer and Laurie Hough, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Zelman Virtual Housing Summit

Date: Tuesday, September 19th, 2023

Location: Virtual

Participants: Mark Yost, President and Chief Executive Officer and Laurie Hough, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

An investor presentation and additional company information are available on the Investor Relations section of Skyline Champion’s website at skylinechampion.com.

About Skyline Champion Corporation:

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) is a leading producer of factory-built housing in North America and employs approximately 7,600 people. With more than 70 years of homebuilding experience and 44 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and western Canada, Skyline Champion is well positioned with a leading portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, ADUs, park-models and modular buildings for the single-family, multi-family, and hospitality sectors.

In addition to its core home building business, Skyline Champion provides construction services to install, and set-up factory built homes, operates a factory-direct retail business with 31 retail locations spanning the southern United States, and operates Star Fleet Trucking, which provides transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries from several dispatch locations across the United States.

Skyline Champion builds homes under some of the most well-known brand names in the factory-built housing industry including Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S. and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

