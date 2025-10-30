Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
30.10.2025 03:50:04
Slaughter Associates Opens $11.64 Million AI Position
Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc opened a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ), acquiring 235,632 worth approximately $11.64 million as of Q3 2025.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 09, 2025, Slaughter Associates initiated a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF. The fund purchased approximately 235,632 shares valued at $11.64 million by the end of the quarter.This is a new position and represents 2.51% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management (AUM) after the filing. It is now Slaughter Associates' tenth biggest holding. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
