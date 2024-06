Snowflake updates developer tools, adds observability features

Cloud-based data warehouse company Snowflake has added a new development interface for machine learning pipelines to its platform, among other updates for developers announced at the ongoing Snowflake Summit.These updates includes the new interface, called Snowflake Notebooks; the addition of a Pandas API; new observability features; and the integration of the company’s Native App Framework with Snowpark Container Services. To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel