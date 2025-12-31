Beyond Meat Aktie
WKN DE: A2N7XQ / ISIN: US08862E1091
|
31.12.2025 12:45:00
Soaring Beef Prices Won't Save Beyond Meat
One of the major problems for Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) and the plant-based meat industry in general is the premium consumers must pay over standard beef. Beyond Meat's ground beef equivalent costs around $7 to $8 per pound at Walmart, and more at other retailers.This pricing disadvantage was significant in the past, but it shrank dramatically in 2025. The smallest U.S. cattle herd in decades, combined with the impact of cattle disease and tariffs, have led to soaring beef prices. Beef prices are up around 15% over the past year.Higher prices for beef could benefit Beyond Meat, but it's unlikely to be enough to fix all the company's problems.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Beyond Meatmehr Nachrichten
|
10.12.25
|ROUNDUP 3: Keine Entscheidung zu EU-'Veggie-Burger'-Verbot (dpa-AFX)
|
10.12.25
|ROUNDUP 2: Keine Entscheidung zu EU-'Veggie-Burger'-Verbot (dpa-AFX)
|
10.12.25
|ROUNDUP: Keine Entscheidung zu EU-'Veggie-Burger'-Verbot (dpa-AFX)
|
10.12.25
|ROUNDUP/Heiße Phase: Kommt jetzt das EU-Verbot für 'Veggie-Burger'? (dpa-AFX)
|
02.12.25
|Beyond Meat-Aktie volatil: Spekulativer Handel und erwarteter Short Squeeze (finanzen.at)
|
11.11.25