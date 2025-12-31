Beyond Meat Aktie

WKN DE: A2N7XQ / ISIN: US08862E1091

31.12.2025 12:45:00

Soaring Beef Prices Won't Save Beyond Meat

One of the major problems for Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) and the plant-based meat industry in general is the premium consumers must pay over standard beef. Beyond Meat's ground beef equivalent costs around $7 to $8 per pound at Walmart, and more at other retailers.This pricing disadvantage was significant in the past, but it shrank dramatically in 2025. The smallest U.S. cattle herd in decades, combined with the impact of cattle disease and tariffs, have led to soaring beef prices. Beef prices are up around 15% over the past year.Higher prices for beef could benefit Beyond Meat, but it's unlikely to be enough to fix all the company's problems.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
