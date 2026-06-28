Innovation Aktie
WKN DE: A2DJHB / ISIN: JP3147900009
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28.06.2026 20:27:00
SoFi's Latest Innovation Could Transform Its Growth Trajectory
SoFi Technologies' (NASDAQ: SOFI) stock is on a bit of a losing streak at the moment. Its share price has tanked 31.7% in 2026 (as of June 26).However, the fintech stock's recent performance shouldn't distract from what's actually happening with the business. Product development remains management's top priority. This is a strategy that investors should appreciate, as it indicates a focus on improving the customer experience.Here's how SoFi's latest innovation could transform its growth trajectory.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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